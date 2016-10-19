Chefs for Equality is Oct. 26

Human Rights Campaign hosts Chefs for Equality at the Ritz-Carlton (1150 22nd St., N.W.) on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The District’s top chefs and mixologists will gather to serve their best food and cocktails in support of LGBT equality. There will also be music and an auction to raise funds. This year’s theme is “Equality Street USA” in response to the anti-LGBT legislation that has been introduced in numerous states this year. HRC will also be honoring the late Michel Richard, an LGBT supporter and chef.

Tickets are $200 and $50 for after party only. For more details, visit chefsforequality.org.