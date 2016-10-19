Sport sedan showdown

Some sport sedans are oh-so hot but also oh-so pricey. Others leave you cold, with too few features or subpar styling. But a select few are just right, hitting the sweet spot of fast, fun and affordable. Here are three of the best.

TOYOTA AVALON

$33,000

Mpg: 21 city/31 highway

0-to-60 mph: 6.4 seconds

How did the Avalon — basically a four-door buggy only your grandparents could love — suddenly become a trendy sport sedan? By dramatically ditching the old-school design, firming up the squishy suspension and packing the powertrain with plenty of punch.

There’s a surprisingly crisp, Euro feel when flying down the freeway or taking sharp switchbacks. That same plucky panache carries over to the quiet cabin, with its swoopy dash, two-tone color scheme and tasteful wood and aluminum accents. This is a Lexus ES or GS wannabe, with virtually the same high-end materials and handling.

Ditto the list of features, from the keyless ignition and steering-wheel paddle shifters to the rearview camera and smartphone-app integration. Sure, a Lexus may be a tad quieter and offer must-haves options like a panoramic sunroof, but it also costs about $10,000 more.

MERCEDES E300

$53,000

Mpg: 22 city/30 highway

0-to-60 mph: 6.5 seconds

For a true Teutonic ride, Mercedes revamped its tried-and-true E-Class. First produced in 1953, this is the 10th generation and it’s longer and wider than the previous model. It’s also more fuel efficient, with a four-cylinder turbo that’s peppy but, alas, no speed demon.

Still, steering, cornering and braking are first-rate. So is the curvy styling, with a low-slung profile like the luxe-laden S-Class. Inside, there’s a choice of 64 colors for ambient lighting on the doors, center console and such. But the E-Class shines most in all its tech gear including two, wide 12.3-inch screens (one for nav/entertainment, the other for speedometer, tachometer, etc.).

More gizmos include massaging seats, automatic parking, semi-autonomous driving and cruise control that adjusts automatically to the speed limit. There’s also a dizzying array of safety gear, including a nifty stereo function that emits a special sound frequency to limit eardrum damage in the event of a crash.

BMW 750i xDrive

$99,000

Mpg: 21 city/29 highway

0-to-60 mph: 4.3 seconds

OK, so a BMW 750i xDrive isn’t exactly a frugal four-door. Or is it? Compared with similar high-end sport sedans — like a Porsche Panamera ($150,000) or Aston Martin Rapide S ($206,000) — this Bimmer is downright economical.

A spunky 445-hp, twin-turbo V8 is pure bliss, and there are lots of frills like a heated steering wheel, 20-way front seats and 16-speaker surround-sound stereo. A removable tablet even lets backseat passengers control lighting, audio and seat functions. And then there’s “gesture control,” which lets you twirl your finger or move your hand to adjust the nav and infotainment systems.

Or you can simply pinch your fingers for a 360-degree camera view when parking the car. For “Bewitched” fans, you too can be like Samantha or naughty cousin Serena by simply twitching your nose and snapping your fingers.