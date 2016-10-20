The Stonewall Inn hosts first celebrity auction

The Stonewall Inn (53 Christopher St. New York, N.Y.) will host it’s first celebrity auction on Monday, Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Many celebrities have donated items to the auction including Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Cher, Demi Lovato, Dustin Lance Black, Ellen DeGeneres, George Clooney, Jonathan Adler, Jussie Smollett, Madonna, Neil Patrick Harris, Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan and others.

Proceeds will go towards maintaining the Stonewall National Park and other LGBT causes. The auction will continue on for two weeks starting on Oct. 25 on CharityBuzz.