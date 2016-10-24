Dead or Alive lead singer Pete Burns dies at 57

Dead or Alive lead singer Pete Burns passed away from a cardiac arrest on Sunday, his family and manager confirmed in a statement on Twitter. He was 57.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we have to break the tragic news that our beloved Pete Burns (of Dead or Alive), died suddenly yesterday of a massive cardiac arrest. All of his family and friends are devastated by the loss of our special star,” the joint statement by his manager Steve Coy, ex-wife Lynne Corlett and long-term partner Michael Simpson begins.

The statement continues: “He was a true visionary, a beautiful talented soul, and he will be missed by all who loved and appreciated everything he was and all of the wonderful memories the has left is with. We have no more words, we will make a further statement when we have had a chance to come to terms with our devastating loss. He will live forever in our memories. Sending you all our love. Lynne, Michael, Steve.”

The British band rose to fame in the U.S. with their 1985 hit single “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” They also had other popular singles such as “Lover Come Back To Me,” “In Too Deep” and “Something In My House.”

Recently he was a contestant on the U.K.’s “Celebrity Big Brother.” He also appeared on “Celebrity Botched Up Bodies” to discuss his obsession with cosmetic surgery and admitted he had undergone “probably 300” procedures.