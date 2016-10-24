‘Moonlight’ breaks box office record in opening weekend

“Moonlight” made its record-breaking debut with the biggest per location average of 2016, according to Forbes.

Screened at only four locations in New York and Los Angeles, the A24 release grossed $414,740 opening weekend giving it a $103,675 per-location-average. It also earned the 24th biggest per location opening average of all time.

The film, based on the play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” by Tarell Alvin McCraney, tells the story of a young man growing up in Miami. Over three stages of his life, he learns more about himself and his sexuality.

Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali star. Barry Jenkins directs.

The film opens in limited release this weekend in D.C.