USAID bans anti-LGBT discrimination among contractors

A U.S. Agency for International Development rule that formally bans contractors from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity took effect on Tuesday.

National Security Advisor Susan Rice made the announcement on Wednesday during a speech at American University’s School of International Service in Northwest Washington.

She said the rule means that any organization with a USAID contract “must ensure that all people can benefit from these federally-funded programs regardless of race, religion, disability or sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“it’s a major step towards ensuring that American assistance is provided in a fair and equitable manner,” said Rice.

Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin and Human Rights First CEO Elisa Massimino also spoke at the event. Special U.S. Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons Randy Berry was among the hundreds of people who were in the audience when Rice made her announcement.

“This new administration policy marks an important step forward for USAID and our partners, and ensures our inclusive approach to development will continue into the future,” said USAID Administrator Gayle Smith in a statement.

The new policy does not require contractors to extend nondiscrimination protections to employees of organizations abroad that receive U.S. funding. It also does not include USAID grantees.

“USAID has taken an important step in ensuring that people around the world who are being helped by U.S. taxpayer-funded programs are able to access them without fear of discrimination because of who they are or whom they love,” said HRC Director of Government Affairs David Stacy in a statement. “This is a critical protection that can make a huge difference in the lives of LGBTQ people.”

“While this is a step forward, we ultimately hope to see all implementers across all U.S. foreign affairs agencies — including USAID — include non-discrimination policies that cover not only the services they provide, but also the people they hire,” he added. ”No organization supported by U.S. taxpayer dollars should turn anyone away because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Rice announced the new rule nearly five years after President Obama directed agencies that implement U.S. foreign policy to promote LGBT rights abroad.

The Washington Blade will provide additional information and reaction as it becomes available.