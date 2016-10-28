Robin Lord Taylor tweets to fans ‘upset’ about Penguin’s sexuality on ‘Gotham’

“Gotham” took its first steps towards establishing a possible relationship/love triangle between Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) and Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) on Monday and some fans were confused about the story direction.

Last season Penguin and Nygma became friends and over the last few episodes their relationship has grown closer as Ngyma helps Penguin get elected mayor and becomes his mayoral chief of staff. On Monday, Penguin admitted to his maid that he is in love with Nygma and asked him to dinner to tell him how he felt.

However, before the romantic dinner begins Nygma runs into a woman who looks eerily similar to Kristen Kringle (Chelsea Spack), Nygma’s ex-flame, setting up a potential love triangle for the trio.

Some fans were confused about Penguin’s sudden admission that he had feelings for Ngyma and Taylor took to Twitter to express his feelings.

For those who are upset about Penguin’s feelings for Nygma, y’all are the opposite of woke. Go watch Duck Dynasty instead. 💋 — Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) October 25, 2016

One fan responded that they were concerned the show changed Penguin’s original characterization from the comic books for ratings. Taylor pointed out that there have been more outlandish changes in other “Batman” interpretations.

@johnbabyar comic book origins have flip-flopped many times. Were you upset when Penguin was RAISED BY ACTUAL PENGUINS in Batman Returns?? — Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) October 25, 2016

@johnbabyar I understand that you are not hating. Just know that this is an interpretation, not a grab for ratings. — Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) October 25, 2016

While “Gotham” has included a bisexual character in Barbara Kean this would be the first time the show will have approached a gay storyline.