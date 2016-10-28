October 28, 2016 at 3:05 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Robin Lord Taylor tweets to fans ‘upset’ about Penguin’s sexuality on ‘Gotham’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Gotham” took its first steps towards establishing a possible relationship/love triangle between Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) and Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) on Monday and some fans were confused about the story direction.

Last season Penguin and Nygma became friends and over the last few episodes their relationship has grown closer as Ngyma helps Penguin get elected mayor and becomes his mayoral chief of staff. On Monday, Penguin admitted to his maid that he is in love with Nygma and asked him to dinner to tell him how he felt.

However, before the romantic dinner begins Nygma runs into a woman who looks eerily similar to Kristen Kringle (Chelsea Spack), Nygma’s ex-flame, setting up a potential love triangle for the trio.

Some fans were confused about Penguin’s sudden admission that he had feelings for Ngyma and Taylor took to Twitter to express his feelings.

One fan responded that they were concerned the show changed Penguin’s original characterization from the comic books for ratings. Taylor pointed out that there have been more outlandish changes in other “Batman” interpretations.

While “Gotham” has included a bisexual character in Barbara Kean this would be the first time the show will have approached a gay storyline.

Robin Lord Taylor tweets to fans 'upset' about Penguin's sexuality on 'Gotham'
