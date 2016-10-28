‘Will and Grace’ 10-episode revival in the works

“Will and Grace” sent fans into a frenzy with its election-themed mini-episode released in September and NBC is listening.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has been in talks to give the series a ten-episode revival following the viral success of the mini-episode which earned more than six million views.

Although nothing official has been set the hope is to rejoin the original cast of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes and the show’s creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, on the project.

Messing told The Hollywood Reporter she would consider reprising her role as Grace, but only if the show was released on a streaming service.

“Now there are platforms where you can do six or 10 episodes. I don’t believe we would ever come back to network [TV] again,” Messing told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that the logistics of all of our lives — there would just be way too many things to hammer out. But for something shorter-lived and maybe having the limitations of being on network TV lifted may give us a fun, fresh opportunity because we could be really, really naughty!”

Netflix has already invested in some successful revival shows including “Fuller House,” released earlier this year, and “Gilmore Girls” to be released in November.

“Will and Grace” ran from 1996-2006 and earned 16 Emmy wins during its run.