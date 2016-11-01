November 1, 2016 at 10:07 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Judge: probable cause suspect murdered lesbian chef
Tyonne Johns (Image courtesy Vimeo)

Tyonne Johns was honored posthumously as ‘Best Chef’ in the Best of Gay D.C. awards. (Image courtesy Vimeo)

A Fairfax County judge on Monday ruled that prosecutors established probable cause that a 19-year-old Virginia man committed second-degree murder when he allegedly stabbed to death lesbian chef and caterer Tyonne Johns on Aug. 6 at a Chantilly, Va., park.

The ruling by Judge Michael Lindner came during a preliminary hearing at Fairfax General District Court in which two police officers and a witness to the incident testified that Kempton Alexander Bonds allegedly stabbed Johns, 35, during an argument at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park.

Police have said the argument was over the ownership of folding chairs used for an Aug. 6 wedding at the park that Johns catered. Bonds, a summer employee at the park, claimed the chairs belonged to the park department. Witnesses said Johns claimed they were owned by a company with which she was associated and she was responsible to returning them to that company.

Bonds’s attorney has argued that Bonds acted in self-defense after Johns and several wedding guests verbally and physically threatened Bonds during the argument over the chairs. Prosecutors with the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office have said eyewitnesses told police neither Johns nor any wedding guest laid a hand on Bonds and that the stabbing was unjustified.

Guests at the wedding told the news media that Bonds had been acting erratically and in a hostile way toward wedding guests prior to the altercation. They said at one point he allegedly cut off power during the wedding reception, causing the music to come to a stop.

At Monday’s hearing, Judge Lindner agreed to allow bonds to remain free on bond after certifying the case for deliberation by a grand jury on Sept. 14 and until the time of his trial if the grand jury hands down an indictment, as expected.

Friends and family members said Johns, a native of Hopewell, Va., was a highly acclaimed chef and operated her own catering business in the D.C. area during the past several years. Readers of the Washington Blade last month voted to posthumously award Johns the honor of “Best Chef” in the Blade’s 2016 Best of Gay D.C. competition.

Brandon Thompson, Johns’s cousin said he was among between 20 and 25 family members and friends of Johns who attended the Oct. 31 court hearing.

“The defense attorney was trying to make it seem like he was justified in doing it,” Thompson told the Blade. “And the judge obviously didn’t see it that way.” Defense attorney Peter Greenspun couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Casey Lingan said Lindner scheduled a follow-up hearing for Nov. 17 in Fairfax County Circuit Court, where the case is now pending, to discuss the action by the grand jury.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

