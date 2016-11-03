November 3, 2016 at 1:48 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
GLAAD study finds record number of LGBT characters on broadcast TV
(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

It’s more likely that you’ll find an LGBT character on television while flipping through the channels than ever before.

LGBT characters are at an all-time high on broadcast television, according to GLAAD’s annual “Where We Are on TV” diversity study. This is the highest number of LGBT characters recorded since the organization first began the study 12 years ago.

Assessing 895 series regular characters on broadcast TV, the study found that 43 (4.8 %) identified as LGBT. The study also found that 28 recurring characters were LGBT. On streaming services 65% of characters are LGBT, an increase from last year’s 59%.

ABC, which airs shows like “Modern Family” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” is the network with the highest amount of LGBT characters at 7.3%. Fox, home to “Empire,” came in second with 6.4%.

GLAAD notes a trend that 25 queer female characters have been killed across all platforms, further backing the “bury your gays” trope featured on shows such as “Orange is the New Black,” “The Walking Dead,” Chicago Fire,” among others.

The trope caused an uproar on CW’s “The 100” when fan favorite Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was killed in the midst of developing a romantic relationship with the series lead Clarke (Eliza Taylor). Her death led fans of the show to start a fundraiser to bring the character back on the show.

“While it is heartening to see progress being made in LGBTQ representation on television, it’s important to remember that numbers are only part of the story, and we must continue the push for more diverse and intricate portrayals of the LGBTQ community,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “GLAAD will continue to work with Hollywood to tell nuanced LGBTQ stories that accelerate acceptance — and hold the networks, streaming services, and content creators accountable for the images and storylines they present.”

 

 

 

steve_cheverton_460x470_courtesy_facebook watermark
Local
Steve Cheverton dies at 56
Md., Va. voters to decide key races next week
At least 30 LGBT candidates seek ANC seats
Missing Zambian asylum seeker found
LGBT allies favored to win D.C. races
Optimism abounds at GLCCB town hall meeting
Pulse, Orlando, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
‘Christian’ haunted house depicting Pulse massacre banned
Mayor Dyer: Trump ‘antithesis of what Orlando is all about’
Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Honduras, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
No ‘exemption’ under new USAID contractor rule
Venezuelan activists flee to U.S. after death threats
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
The White House, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
LGBT Presidential Appointments Initiative heats up
Latest email flap is much ado about not much
America nears the women’s hour
Where is Chase Brexton Health Care growing?
Twin ‘death spirals’: Capital transit, federal healthcare
Yes, Hillary can unite the country
melissa_etheridge_album_cover_460x470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Etheridge tackles Memphis on stunning new covers album
Apple iOS 10.2 adds David Bowie emojis
Johnny Depp could be playing Dumbledore’s love interest in ‘Fantastic Beasts’
Bud Light pulls LGBT-friendly ‘Bud Light Party’ ads after poor sales
GLAAD study finds record number of LGBT characters on broadcast TV
A brief history of LGBT involvement in presidential campaigns
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup