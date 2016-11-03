GLAAD study finds record number of LGBT characters on broadcast TV

It’s more likely that you’ll find an LGBT character on television while flipping through the channels than ever before.

LGBT characters are at an all-time high on broadcast television, according to GLAAD’s annual “Where We Are on TV” diversity study. This is the highest number of LGBT characters recorded since the organization first began the study 12 years ago.

Assessing 895 series regular characters on broadcast TV, the study found that 43 (4.8 %) identified as LGBT. The study also found that 28 recurring characters were LGBT. On streaming services 65% of characters are LGBT, an increase from last year’s 59%.

ABC, which airs shows like “Modern Family” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” is the network with the highest amount of LGBT characters at 7.3%. Fox, home to “Empire,” came in second with 6.4%.

GLAAD notes a trend that 25 queer female characters have been killed across all platforms, further backing the “bury your gays” trope featured on shows such as “Orange is the New Black,” “The Walking Dead,” Chicago Fire,” among others.

The trope caused an uproar on CW’s “The 100” when fan favorite Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was killed in the midst of developing a romantic relationship with the series lead Clarke (Eliza Taylor). Her death led fans of the show to start a fundraiser to bring the character back on the show.

“While it is heartening to see progress being made in LGBTQ representation on television, it’s important to remember that numbers are only part of the story, and we must continue the push for more diverse and intricate portrayals of the LGBTQ community,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “GLAAD will continue to work with Hollywood to tell nuanced LGBTQ stories that accelerate acceptance — and hold the networks, streaming services, and content creators accountable for the images and storylines they present.”