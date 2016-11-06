Edith Windsor ‘so honored’ Clinton cited her as LGBT role model

In the aftermath of Hillary Clinton identifying Edith Windsor in an interview with the Washington Blade as a personal LGBT role model, the octogenarian lesbian who took down the Defense of Marriage Act said she’s “so honored” to receive the distinction and the feeling is mutual.

In an open letter posted Sunday on Medium, Windsor, 87, lauds the entirety of Clinton’s career, drawing particular attention to the 1969 commencement speech the presidential candidate delivered at Wellesley College.

“From her earliest days as the first ever student Commencement Speaker at Wellesley College in 1969, to her time as our nation’s Secretary of State, Hillary was a natural leader, pushing her generation to make the kind of transformational change that today’s millennials are demanding. You can listen to her speech yourself on the internet,” Windsor writes. “It’s incredible that someone so young could be so wise beyond her years.”

In an exclusive interview with the Blade, Clinton identified as an personal LGBT role model Windsor, whose lawsuit against DOMA led to the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision against the anti-gay law. Clinton called Windsor “smart, feisty and very brave.”

“She came of age at a time when many LGBT people felt they couldn’t live openly – but she had the courage to stand up for her marriage in such a bold, public way and the faith to believe that justice would ultimately prevail,” Clinton said.

Taking note of each of the adjectives Clinton used to describe her, Windsor says “the person those words best describe is Hillary herself.”

“Feisty? Again, Hillary has demonstrated that quality hands down,” Windsor writes. “When it comes to defending the interests of children, no one has been feistier or more determined. She has spoken out against the bullying of LGBT kids, will prohibit conversion therapy nationwide, and has worked to make it easier for LGBT couples to adopt.”

Concluding her open letter, Windsor urges Americans who haven’t yet voted for Clinton to “please, please, please do so ” and called on volunteers to help get out the vote.

“In only a few days, this great nation — which allowed me to win my case before the United States Supreme Court — will elect it’s next President,” Windsor writes. “We must defeat Trump and his homophobic vice presidential candidate, Mike Pence. To borrow Hillary’s own words from that 1969 commencement speech, we really don’t have time for fear. Not now. Now is the time for action. Now is the time to vote. Every single one of us. Now.”

Read Windsor’s full Medium post here.