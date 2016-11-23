Conservative group launches boycott campaign #AnywhereButTarget

Conservative group 2ndVote has launched a boycott campaign against Target for the store’s support of the transgender community.

#AnywhereButTarget urges conservatives to boycott the chain due to Target’s “dangerous social agenda.”

“This Christmas season, we’re sending a message to one of the top corporate supporters of the liberal, LGBT agenda and we need your help,” reads the campaign’s website.

“Not only has Target publicly advertised that its stores’ gender specific facilities—changing rooms and bathrooms—are open to all comers, regardless of biological sex, but Target has also stood by the policy, despite falling revenues,” the statement continues.”It’s time to make Target understand that there are consequences for supporting a radical movement that is determined to redefine marriage, gender, and, ultimately, the 1st Amendment.”

Target’s sales have recently dropped after Target announced its new policy to allow customers and employees to use bathrooms and fitting rooms that match their gender identity. In an effort to compromise, Target has opted to install single stall bathrooms in all of its locations nationwide.