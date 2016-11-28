Lucian Piane calls RuPaul the ‘N’ word in racist Twitter rant

Music producer and songwriter Lucian Piane launched into a bizarre racist and anti-Semitic Twitter rant on Sunday which included calling RuPaul the “wisest n****r” he knows.

Piane, 36, has been a longtime producer for some of RuPaul’s music as well as an occasional judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

If black people stopped being so ashamed of themselves we could call them niggers and they would laugh. Backwards shit. — Lucian Piane (@RevoLucian) November 27, 2016

I love @RuPaul, and he’s the wisest nigger I know!!! 😂❤️❤️❤️ — Lucian Piane (@RevoLucian) November 27, 2016

If Jews stopped the Holocaust victim shit we would all get along. #truth — Lucian Piane (@RevoLucian) November 27, 2016

Someone please explain why Chinese guys have such tiny dicks… — Lucian Piane (@RevoLucian) November 26, 2016

“Started as a bottom, now I’m queer” -that nigger faggot, @DrrakeTheType — Lucian Piane (@RevoLucian) November 27, 2016

His tweets sparked concern and outrage among many including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Tatianna.

@RevoLucian wtf is wrong with you? — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) November 27, 2016

@RevoLucian someone who hasn’t ruined their career. Good luck to you. — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) November 27, 2016

RuPaul responded in a couple tweets that are believed to be about Piane and called on people to understand the fragility of mental health and to “show some compassion.”

If you only knew how fragile your own mental health is, you wouldn’t be so cavalier. pic.twitter.com/RbzszVdpb9 — RuPaul (@RuPaul) November 27, 2016

Show some compassion. Please. — RuPaul (@RuPaul) November 27, 2016

This isn’t Piane’s first Twitter tirade. In October he launched into a series of tweets about how he would “absolutely not” vote for Hillary Clinton.