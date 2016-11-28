November 28, 2016 at 1:28 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Lucian Piane calls RuPaul the ‘N’ word in racist Twitter rant
(Photo via Wikimedia Commons.)

Music producer and songwriter Lucian Piane launched into a bizarre racist and anti-Semitic Twitter rant on Sunday which included calling RuPaul the “wisest n****r” he knows.

Piane, 36, has been a longtime producer for some of RuPaul’s music as well as an occasional judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

His tweets sparked concern and outrage among many including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Tatianna.

RuPaul responded in a couple tweets that are believed to be about Piane and called on people to understand the fragility of mental health and to “show some compassion.”

This isn’t Piane’s first Twitter tirade. In October he launched into a series of tweets about how he would “absolutely not” vote for Hillary Clinton.

