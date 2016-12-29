December 29, 2016 at 11:47 am EST | by Staff reports
Screen legend Debbie Reynolds dies just hours after daughter
Debbie Reynolds in the 1950s. (Photo courtesy AFI Silver)

Debbie Reynolds in the 1950s. (Photo courtesy AFI Silver)

Stage and screen legend Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84, according to TMZ and other outlets. She was rushed to the hospital less than 24 hours after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, while making funeral arrangements.

Gay blogger Matthew Rettenmund of Boy Culture blogged extensively about his love of Reynolds over many years with information on the upcoming documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” her work on screen in Hollywood’s fabled “Golden Age,” her Emmy-nominated recurring role as Grace’s mother on “Will & Grace” and as Liberace’s mother in “Behind the Candelabra.”

Reynolds was also known for her passion for collecting movie costumes and props. She hoped to create a museum for them someday but eventually sold the items at a series of auctions.

John Waters, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
John Waters lands in the hospital, misses his Christmas party
Top 10 local stories of 2016
Top 10 Baltimore news stories of 2016
Missing D.C. yoga instructor, actress found dead
Gay Air Force captain set for honorable discharge
Former AIDS exec pleads guilty to theft
donald_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
National
Top 10 national stories of the year
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
N.C. lawmakers consider bill to repeal HB2, but there’s a catch
HB2 repeal in question as N.C. lawmakers meet for special session
Charlotte repeals LGBT ordinance in deal to undo HB2
Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed’l court
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Top 10 international stories of 2016
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Trump urged not to cut overseas LGBT aid
U.N. committee again rejects motion to suspend LGBT watchdog
U.S., Cuba mark two years of normalized relations
Hotel murder sparks concern among Dominican LGBT activists
Canberra Airport, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Australian marriage activists seek ‘fair go’ in 2017
2016: From the Best to the Worst
Good riddance to 2016
Looking back on 2016
Small business owners have increasingly ‘had it’
The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming
debbie_thumb watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Screen legend Debbie Reynolds dies just hours after daughter
Cait, AbFab, ‘Will & Grace’ dominate 2016 entertainment news
YEAR IN REVIEW 2016: Music
A dazzling year for theater
YEAR IN REVIEW 2016: Sports
Carrie Fisher dies at 60
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup