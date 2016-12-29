Stage and screen legend Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84, according to TMZ and other outlets. She was rushed to the hospital less than 24 hours after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, while making funeral arrangements.

Gay blogger Matthew Rettenmund of Boy Culture blogged extensively about his love of Reynolds over many years with information on the upcoming documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” her work on screen in Hollywood’s fabled “Golden Age,” her Emmy-nominated recurring role as Grace’s mother on “Will & Grace” and as Liberace’s mother in “Behind the Candelabra.”

Reynolds was also known for her passion for collecting movie costumes and props. She hoped to create a museum for them someday but eventually sold the items at a series of auctions.