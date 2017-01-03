January 3, 2017 at 4:38 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Mid-Atlantic Leather runs in D.C. Jan. 13-15
Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend returns to the District with numerous events at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill (400 New Jersey Ave., N.W.) Jan. 13-15.

On Friday, Jan. 13 registration is open from 3-10 p.m. The exhibitor hall will be open from 4-10 p.m. featuring exhibitors such as Bootblacks On-Duty, a charity beneficiary for the Mid-Atlantic Deaf Interpreting Fund. From 7-9 p.m. there will be a rubber meet and greet followed by Impact Deux by the Highwaymen TNT from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. DJ Twin will spin tracks. Cover is $5.

Saturday, Jan. 14 registration is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the exhibitor hall is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Puppy Park, co-hosted by NYC-PAH, is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Onyx cocktail party and gear show is from 2-6 p.m.There will be a fetish auction to benefit Black, Gifted & Whole with a suggested donation at the door. There will be Leather Cocktails from 7-9 p.m. and the Parade of Colors begins at 8:15 p.m. Nasty Kink Pigs hosts Fxck Muscle, a dance party, featuring music by DJ Jack Chang and Dirty Demos is from 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or advance tickets can be purchased at nastykinkpigs.com/mal2017. The MAUL Uniform Party will be from 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 15 there will be brunch from 10-11:30 a.m. with registration open from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. The exhibitor hall is open from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather Contest is from 1-4 p.m. The Parade of Current Title Holders will occur midway through at 2 p.m. From 5-8 p.m., there will be a Women’s Tea Social. “Dark & Twisted: the MAL Closing Dance Party” will culminate the festivities at 9:30 Club (815 V St., N.W.) from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. There will be shuttle buses departing from the hotel.

For a complete list of MAL events, visit leatherweeked.com.

12_days_of_christmas_460x470_courtesy_facebook watermark
Local
‘12 Days of Christmas’ event raises funds
Historians shift conference to Baltimore in protest of N.C. law
Chase Brexton offers LGBT self-defense class
Local men’s apparel store Avenue Jack closing
2017 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
‘Bracing for the worst’ in D.C. as Trump era nears
gavel_4_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
National
Judge blocks rule against anti-trans health care discrimination
Top 10 Blade website stories of 2016
Top 10 national stories of the year
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
N.C. lawmakers consider bill to repeal HB2, but there’s a catch
HB2 repeal in question as N.C. lawmakers meet for special session
love_is_love_mural_460x470_courtesy_capture_group_zhyari watermark
World
Kurdish group launches pro-LGBT human rights campaign
Aleppo resident says Syrian army ‘saved’ city
Top 10 international stories of 2016
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Trump urged not to cut overseas LGBT aid
U.N. committee again rejects motion to suspend LGBT watchdog
2017_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
We must stand together in 2017
Australian marriage activists seek ‘fair go’ in 2017
2016: From the Best to the Worst
Good riddance to 2016
Looking back on 2016
Small business owners have increasingly ‘had it’
Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Mid-Atlantic Leather runs in D.C. Jan. 13-15
MAL piggyback parties
Story teller event focuses on goodbyes
Simon & Schuster defends $250K book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos
‘Sister Wives’ daughter Mariah Brown comes out
Boy George accused of biphobia amid George Michael suicide tweet
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup