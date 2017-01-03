Mid-Atlantic Leather runs in D.C. Jan. 13-15

Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend returns to the District with numerous events at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill (400 New Jersey Ave., N.W.) Jan. 13-15.

On Friday, Jan. 13 registration is open from 3-10 p.m. The exhibitor hall will be open from 4-10 p.m. featuring exhibitors such as Bootblacks On-Duty, a charity beneficiary for the Mid-Atlantic Deaf Interpreting Fund. From 7-9 p.m. there will be a rubber meet and greet followed by Impact Deux by the Highwaymen TNT from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. DJ Twin will spin tracks. Cover is $5.

Saturday, Jan. 14 registration is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the exhibitor hall is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Puppy Park, co-hosted by NYC-PAH, is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Onyx cocktail party and gear show is from 2-6 p.m.There will be a fetish auction to benefit Black, Gifted & Whole with a suggested donation at the door. There will be Leather Cocktails from 7-9 p.m. and the Parade of Colors begins at 8:15 p.m. Nasty Kink Pigs hosts Fxck Muscle, a dance party, featuring music by DJ Jack Chang and Dirty Demos is from 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or advance tickets can be purchased at nastykinkpigs.com/mal2017. The MAUL Uniform Party will be from 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 15 there will be brunch from 10-11:30 a.m. with registration open from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. The exhibitor hall is open from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather Contest is from 1-4 p.m. The Parade of Current Title Holders will occur midway through at 2 p.m. From 5-8 p.m., there will be a Women’s Tea Social. “Dark & Twisted: the MAL Closing Dance Party” will culminate the festivities at 9:30 Club (815 V St., N.W.) from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. There will be shuttle buses departing from the hotel.

For a complete list of MAL events, visit leatherweeked.com.