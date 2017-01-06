Florida town bans ‘conversion’ therapy

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — In December, the Lake Worth City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit state-licensed mental health professionals from engaging in “conversion therapy” on minors within city limits, the Sun Sentinel reports.

“Conversion therapy is usually forced on minors by parents who find it impossible to accept the fact that their children identify as gay or lesbian,” W. Trent Steele, a member of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council board of directors, said in a statement. “This so-called ‘treatment’ is extremely harmful.”

The action was taken at the request of the council, a civil rights organization, which partnered with the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Sun Sentinel reports.