Pussy Noir honors Prince, Bowie and Michael

“Sissy That Tuesday: Freedom!” will honor David Bowie, Prince and George Michael on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at TRADE (1410 14th St., N.W.) at 8 p.m.

Pussy Noir will perform works by all three musical icons in an event designed to “sissy our way through the music that made you come out, stay out and live out.”

No cover; drink specials until 10 p.m. Dressing in leather, purple velvet, spandex, etc. is encouraged.

Look for the event on Facebook for details.