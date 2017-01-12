January 12, 2017 at 11:23 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Pussy Noir honors Prince, Bowie and Michael
George Michael, Pussy Noir, gay news, Washington Blade, Sissy That Tuesday

George Michael (Photo by Bradford Branson; courtesy Columbia Records)

“Sissy That Tuesday: Freedom!” will honor David Bowie, Prince and George Michael on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at TRADE (1410 14th St., N.W.) at 8 p.m.

Pussy Noir will perform works by all three musical icons in an event designed to “sissy our way through the music that made you come out, stay out and live out.”

No cover; drink specials until 10 p.m. Dressing in leather, purple velvet, spandex, etc. is encouraged.

Look for the event on Facebook for details.

Baltimore Pride block party, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Baltimore Pride returning to June
FreeState Justice releases strategic plan
Frederick Center seeks public funding
City officials launch LGBT youth house
Comings & Goings
Transgender journalist challenges Bob Marshall in Va. House
rex_tillerson_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
National
Tillerson declines to say whether ‘gay rights are human rights’
Anti-trans briefs filed before Supreme Court in bathroom case
Air Force upgrades 91-year-old gay veteran’s discharge
Kerry issues formal ‘lavender scare’ apology
Five dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Charge dropped against Fla. man accused of threatening gays
Samantha Power, HRC Equality Convention, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
White House Pride, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Thank you, Mr. President
5 questions for Trump’s Education nominee
The grownup is leaving the building
Beware the sex police in Trump’s America
Celebrating the joy of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds
Mayor Bowser: Veto Paid Leave Act to force better bill
Gays_Against_Guns_460x470(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Arts & Entertainment
GAG Ball is Jan. 20 at Cobalt
Sixth and I hosts Refugee Ball
Pussy Noir honors Prince, Bowie and Michael
The Human League gets deluxe treatment on new anthology
Report: Caitlyn Jenner accepts Donald Trump’s invite to inauguration
Dustin Lance Black thinks Trump will enjoy ‘When We Rise’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup