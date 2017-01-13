8 years of progress

February 2007: Obama declares presidential campaign

June 2008: Obama issues Pride letter, confirming support for ENDA, hate crimes law, DADT repeal

June 2008: Obama wins Democratic nomination after Clinton suspends campaign

August 2008: Obama tells Rick Warren he opposes same-sex marriage because “God’s in the mix”

November 2008: Obama defeats John McCain to win election

June 2009: LGBT advocates outraged as Obama’s first act for LGBT people is defending DOMA in court

October 2009: Obama signs Matthew Shepard & James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act

October 2010: Obama says his views could “evolve” on same-sex marriage

December 2010: Obama signs “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” repeal

February 2011: Obama administration declares it will no longer defend DOMA in court

April 2012: The White House declares Obama won’t sign LGBT order against contractor discrimination

May 2012: Obama comes out in support of same-sex marriage in interview with Robin Roberts

November 2012: Obama defeats Mitt Romney to win re-election

January 2013: Obama, during his second inauguration, said gay people must be “treated like anyone else under the law”

February 2013: DOJ in consultation with Obama issues brief against California’s Prop 8

June 2013: Obama directs fed’l agencies to provide benefits after Supreme Court rules against DOMA, Prop 8

June 2014: Obama signs executive order barring anti-LGBT discrimination among federal contractors

April 2015: Obama through Valerie Jarrett declares support for banning “ex-gay” therapy at state level

June 2015: Obama declares “justice arrives like a thunderbolt” after Supreme Court marriage ruling

June 2015: White House lit in rainbow colors after Supreme Court marriage ruling

June 2015: Obama heckled at White House Pride reception over trans people in immigration detention

June 2016: Obama calls for “dignity and kindness” for trans students after administration issues school guidance

June 2016: Obama declares a national monument in NYC recognizing 1969 Stonewall riots

