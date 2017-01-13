January 13, 2017 at 3:55 pm EST | by Staff reports
8 years of progress
Barack Obama LGBT accomplishments, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

February 2007: Obama declares presidential campaign

June 2008: Obama issues Pride letter, confirming support for ENDA, hate crimes law, DADT repeal

June 2008: Obama wins Democratic nomination after Clinton suspends campaign

August 2008: Obama tells Rick Warren he opposes same-sex marriage because “God’s in the mix”

November 2008: Obama defeats John McCain to win election

Obama legacy, gay news, Washington Blade

President Barack Obama walks in the Inaugural Parade on Jan. 20, 2009. (Washington Blade file photo by Henry Linser)

June 2009: LGBT advocates outraged as Obama’s first act for LGBT people is defending DOMA in court

October 2009: Obama signs Matthew Shepard & James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act

45 headlines, gay news, Washington Blade

President Obama stands with the families of Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. for a signing ceremony in the White House. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

October 2010: Obama says his views could “evolve” on same-sex marriage

December 2010: Obama signs “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” repeal

Barack Obama signs DADT repeal

President Obama signs the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.’ (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

February 2011: Obama administration declares it will no longer defend DOMA in court

April 2012: The White House declares Obama won’t sign LGBT order against contractor discrimination

May 2012: Obama comes out in support of same-sex marriage in interview with Robin Roberts

President Obama comes out for marriage equality in an ABC News interview. (Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

President Obama comes out for marriage equality in an ABC News interview. (Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

November 2012: Obama defeats Mitt Romney to win re-election

January 2013: Obama, during his second inauguration, said gay people must be “treated like anyone else under the law”

Barack Obama, Inauguration 2013, gay news, Washington Blade

President Obama makes history by including gays and lesbians in his 2013 inaugural address in two instances. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

February 2013: DOJ in consultation with Obama issues brief against California’s Prop 8

June 2013: Obama directs fed’l agencies to provide benefits after Supreme Court rules against DOMA, Prop 8

June 2014: Obama signs executive order barring anti-LGBT discrimination among federal contractors

Barack Obama, United States of America, White House, Democratic Party, executive order, discrimination, gay news, Washington Blade

President Barack Obama signs an executive order barring anti-LGBT workplace discrimination for federal contractors. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key).

April 2015: Obama through Valerie Jarrett declares support for banning “ex-gay” therapy at state level

Valerie Jarrett, Freedom to Marry, gay news, Washington Blade, gay marriage, same-sex marriage, marriage equality, Obergefell v. Hodges

White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

June 2015: Obama declares “justice arrives like a thunderbolt” after Supreme Court marriage ruling

Obergefell v. Hodges, gay marriage, same-sex marriage, marriage equality, gay news, Washington Blade

President Barack Obama congratulates plaintiff Jim Obergefell over the phone following the decision in favor of nationwide same-sex marriage. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

June 2015: White House lit in rainbow colors after Supreme Court marriage ruling

White House, rainbow, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

June 2015: Obama heckled at White House Pride reception over trans people in immigration detention

Jennicet Gutiérrez, gay news, Washington Blade`

Jennicet Gutiérrez heckles the president at a White House Pride reception. (Photo by Melissa Sklarz)

June 2016: Obama calls for “dignity and kindness”  for trans students after administration issues school guidance

June 2016: Obama declares a national monument in NYC recognizing 1969 Stonewall riots

top national stories 2016, gay news, Washington Blade

President Obama designates as a national monument the area around the Stonewall Inn. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

(Compiled by Chris Johnson)

