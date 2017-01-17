Activists plan queer dance party outside Mike Pence’s house

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be getting a special welcome into office this week with a “Queer Dance Party” in his neighborhood.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the party starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. at the Friendship Heights metro and will move into Pence’s Chevy Chase, Md. neighborhood. More than 300 people are listed as attending on the Facebook page and more than a thousand have shown interest.

DisruptJ20, an activist group that is planning a “bold mobilization against the inauguration of Donald Trump,” and WERK for Peace, “a grassroots movement using dance to promote peace,” are organizing the event.

“The homo/transphobic Mike Pence has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase,” the Facebook event reads. “We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia that he can NEVER forget.”

“That’s right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence: homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country…” the description continues. “Bring your flyest rainbow gear and your booty/body shaking skills!”

This isn’t the first time Pence has drawn attention in his neighborhood. When the vice president-elect first moved in some neighbors hung rainbow flags outside their homes to show solidarity with the LGBT community.