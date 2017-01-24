YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous reveals trailer for transgender journey doc

Transgender YouTuber and model Gigi Gorgeous has revealed the trailer for her documentary “This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous” showcasing her transgender journey.

Gorgeous, 24, rose to fame filming makeup tutorials on YouTube as a gay man. After her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Gorgeous realized that she had to move forward with her transition.

The film also documents the death of Gorgeous’s mother and Gorgeous’s detainment in Dubai for being transgender. Gorgeous’s father appears in the film to give insight as the parent of a transgender child.

“Having Gigi happy is way more important than me having old Greg,” Gigi’s father emotionally tells the camera.

Gorgeous now boasts more than two million subscribers on YouTube.

“This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous” premieres in select theaters on Friday, Feb. 3 and streams on YouTube Red on Wednesday, Feb 8.

Watch the trailer below.