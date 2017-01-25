Studio Theatre presents gay bestie drama

Studio Theatre (1501 14th St., N.W.) presents “I Wanna Fucking Tear You Apart” Feb. 1-19.

“I Wanna Fucking Tear You Apart” tells the story of a girl and her gay best friend who are roommates. A new friend enters their lives and changes their close relationship. Morgan Gould wrote and directs this production. Nicole Spiezio, Tommy Heleringer and Anna O’Donoghue star.

Tickets range from $20-45. For more details, visit studiotheatre.org.