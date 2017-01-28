January 28, 2017 at 12:02 pm EST | by Staff reports
LGBT senior care network debuts in New Orleans
Gay life in the South, Greater New Orleans LGBT Elders Provider Network

The St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter of New Orleans (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

NEW ORLEANS — A new health care provider network for LGBT seniors in New Orleans launched this week, Best of New Orleans reports.

The Greater New Orleans LGBT Elders Provider Network, launched Jan. 26, is designed to help address the health needs of the estimated 20,000 LGBT seniors who live in the region. As more people have come out over the years, LGBT senior needs are expected to be significant in coming years as the population of those 65 and older is expected to nearly double in the next 20 years as Baby Boomers reach retirement age.

The network targets therapists, case workers, doctors, business owners and health care students who may come in contact with LGBT seniors. Jim Meadows, director of New Orleans Advocates for GLBT Elders (NOAGE) told Best of New Orleans that LGBT seniors often struggle with isolation and are less likely to share information about their sexuality or gender identity with doctors.

