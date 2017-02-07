February 7, 2017 at 9:19 am EST | by Chris Johnson
LGBT Equality Caucus doubles its membership
Syrian refugees, gay news, Washington Blade

Co-chairs of the LGBT Caucus include Reps. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Jared Polis (D-Colo.) and Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

The congressional caucus dedicated to LGBT issues has nearly doubled its membership, rebounding after experiencing attrition in recent years as a result of shifting to dues-based membership.

The LGBT Equality Caucus announced on Tuesday it has started the 115th Congress with 102 members, which is nearly double the roster of 53 members at the start of the last Congress.

The caucus is co-chaired by each of the six openly LGBT members of Congress: Reps. Jared Polis (D-Colo.), David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.).

“On behalf of the co-chairs, I thank my colleagues in both parties who have joined the LGBT Equality Caucus and pledged to stand for and with the LGBT community,” Sinema said in a statement. “While we’ve made significant process in recent years, we still have more work to do and must protect the progress we’ve made. Our caucus continues to work to ensure every American has the fundamental freedom and opportunity to pursue the American Dream.”

The number of members at the start of 2015 dropped precipitously from 113 in the previous Congress to 53 after the LGBT Equality Caucus instituted $400 in annual dues for members.

Dues payment for congressional caucuses isn’t unusual. The Congressional Progressive Caucus has a dues requirement for members.

The 11 vice chairs of the LGBT Equality Caucus are Reps. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.), Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), Linda T. Sánchez (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Among the 102 members of the LGBT Equality Caucus are two Republicans: Reps. Ileana-Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) and Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.). Both support marriage equality and are considered supporters of LGBT rights.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

WERK_protest_against_Trump_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
LGBT dance protest targets Trump Hotel
Comings & Goings
Cries of ‘resist!’ at rallies in Baltimore, Frederick
Religious freedom bill passes in Va. House
Brother Help Thyself awards $75,000 in grants
Gay group fights motion to dismiss lawsuit against U.S. Justice Dept.
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
David_and_Bryan_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
UK pardons thousands of men convicted under anti-gay laws
Francela Méndez Rodríguez, transgender, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
She is ‘with us forever’
Witness to a gender revolution in Obama’s America
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
At the intersection of Muslim, LGBT communities
Small businesses cheer White House regulatory order
My protest days are not over
Kylie Minogue, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Kylie Minogue wins legal battle against Kylie Jenner over trademark name
Rosie O’Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on ‘SNL’
Dustin Lance Black says ‘amazing trans actors’ aren’t hard to find
Kristen Stewart calls herself ‘so gay’ on ‘SNL’
Lady Gaga announces world tour after Super Bowl halftime
VALENTINE’S DAY 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your special someone
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup