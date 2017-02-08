February 8, 2017 at 10:58 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Trump supporters assault D.C. gay man: report
anti-gay attack, gay news, Trump supporters assault, Washington Blade, hate crime, Robert Richard Brice Kohler

Robert Richard Brice Kohler told police he was assaulted by Trump supporters on Feb. 1. (Photo via Facebook)

A gay man told D.C. police he was repeatedly hit in the face and head by objects thrown by four men while he was walking his dog near Logan Circle on Feb. 1 and one of the attackers shouted, “This is what a Trump America looks like, faggot!”

A police report, which lists the incident as an anti-gay hate crime, says Logan Circle resident Robert Richard Brice Kohler told police the incident began about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 while he walked his dog in front of a large row house at 1334 Vermont Ave., N.W.

“Victim 1 was walking his dog near the listed location when he became aware of the presence of Suspect 1 through Suspect 4,” the police report says. “Victim 1 heard Suspect 1 state, “Hey Snowflake! This is what a Trump America looks like, faggot!”

The report continues: “Suddenly, without provocation, Suspect 1 through Suspect 4 began throwing objects at Victim 1, striking him countless times in the face and head. Victim 1 suffered injuries and fled home to tend to those injuries,” the report says. “The suspects fled on foot.”

Acting D.C. Police Lt. Brett Parson, who oversees the police LGBT Liaison Unit and who prepared the report, told the Blade in an email that he reached out to Kohler after seeing a Facebook posting by Kohler describing the incident.

In his posting, Kohler said two of the four men who attacked him wore hats bearing the slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The slogan was used as the theme of President Donald Trump’s election campaign.

In response to a request by the Blade, D.C. police spokesperson Aquita Brown released a description of the appearance of the suspects that was not included in the publicly released police report. Brown said all four of the suspects were white males.

All four suspects were 20-30 years old, and ranged in height from about 5 feet 10 inches to about 6 feet tall, she said. “Two of them were wearing red hats,” Brown said in an email.

The police report prepared by Parson lists the incident as an aggravated assault, which is classified under D.C. law as a felony with a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and/or a prison term of up to 10 years.

Kohler didn’t immediately respond to a message from the Blade asking to speak with him.

He made it clear in his Facebook posting that the hats worn by two of the suspects who attacked him bore the “Make America Great Again” slogan from the Trump campaign.

“I share this with you because I have grown so tired of hearing just how perfect and great Trump supporters are and have been,” he stated in his posting. “That they are above anything like what happened to us,” he stated in referring to him and his dog Pepper. “They aren’t.”

Police spokesperson Brown said the investigation into the assault against Kohler is continuing. Anyone who has information about the case should call police at 202-727-9099 or submit information to the police TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 450411.

The city’s Crime Solvers program currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

