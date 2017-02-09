Kate McKinnon cast as Ms. Frizzle in ‘Magic School Bus’ reboot

Kate McKinnon has been cast as the voice of Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s reboot of “Magic School Bus.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will get a modern update with Ms. Fizzle teaching her class about technological advancements such as robotics, wearables and camera technology on board her high-tech bus.

Lily Tomlin voiced Ms. Frizzle in the original PBS series which ran from 1994-1998.

McKinnon is best known for her impersonations of Hillary Clinton and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on “Saturday Night Live.” The out comedian has also done voice work for “Finding Dory” and “The Angry Birds Movie.”

The series is expected to hit Netflix later this year.