February 15, 2017 at 1:02 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Anti-LGBT legal organization designated a hate group

Chile, gay news, Washington Blade

The Alliance Defending Freedom filed a brief in the case of a lesbian judge from Chile who lost custody of her children because of her sexual orientation. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2012 ruled in her favor and the Chilean government reached a settlement with her that included a formal apology. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

The Southern Poverty Law Center on Wednesday announced it has designated an anti-LGBT legal organization as a hate group.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which is based in Montgomery, Ala., describes the Alliance Defending Freedom as “a legal advocacy and training group that specializes in supporting the recriminalization of homosexuality abroad, ending same-sex marriage and generally making life as difficult as possible for LGBT communities in the U.S. and internationally.” The Southern Poverty Law Center on Wednesday also released a series of anti-LGBT statements that current and former Alliance Defending Freedom staffers and their supporters have made.

“[C]ontrol of the educational system is central to those who want to advance the homosexual agenda,” said then-Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Legal Counsel Piero Tozzi in a speech he gave at the World Congress of Families’ 2012 conference in Madrid. “By its very nature, homosexual acts are incapable of bearing fruit – indeed, strictly speaking, they are not sexual, as they are incapable of being generative or procreative. Thus there is the need to desensitize and corrupt young minds, both to undermine resistance to the agenda and for recruitment among those that are at an emotionally vulnerable stage of development.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom has filed dozens of religious freedom lawsuits in the U.S. and challenged efforts to protect transgender students in public schools. The organization also represented Prince William County (Va.) Circuit Clerk Michèle McQuigg, who was a defendant in the Bostic case that challenged Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban.

J. Caleb Dalton of the Alliance Defending Freedom last September testified against a proposal that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Prince William County School Board’s nondiscrimination policy. He told members of the school board that he represents a woman who alleges a man sexually abused three of her adopted children.

“And in the course of the now hundreds of cases the Alliance Defense Fund has now fought involving this homosexual agenda, one thing is certain: There is no room for compromise with those who would call evil ‘good,’” said then-Alliance Defending Freedom CEO Alan Sears at World Congress of Families’ 2012 conference in Madrid, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Alliance Defending Freedom in 2003 defended laws that criminalize consensual same-sex sexual acts in a brief it filed in the Lawrence v. Texas case. The U.S. Supreme Court that year ruled that such statutes are unconstitutional.

Group opposes efforts to repeal anti-sodomy laws

The Southern Poverty Law Center in 2013 criticized the Alliance Defending Freedom over its support of a campaign that defended Belize’s anti-sodomy law. Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin of the Belize Supreme Court last August ruled the colonial-era statute is unconstitutional.

Caleb Orozco, gay news, Washington Blade

Caleb Orozco, an LGBT rights advocate who challenged Belize’s sodomy law, speaks with the Washington Blade at the lower Manhattan offices of OutRight Action International on Sept. 21, 2016. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Alliance Defending Freedom Global Director Benjamin Bull in 2013 applauded the Indian Supreme Court ruling that recriminalized consensual same-sex sexual behavior. Tozzo and Brian Raum, a lawyer who has previously worked for the Alliance Defending Freedom, earlier that year filed an amicus brief with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in the case of Karen Atala, a lesbian judge in Chile who lost custody of her three daughters to her ex-husband because of her sexual orientation.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2012 ruled in favor of Atala. The Chilean government subsequently apologized to her, paid her $70,000 and offered medical and psychological treatment.

Piezo in 2011 spoke at a Jamaica conference organized by a group that supports the country’s anti-sodomy law. Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who has an openly lesbian sister, in January 2016 reiterated his opposition to marriage rights to same-sex couples at an Alliance Defending Freedom event in New York.

The Southern Poverty Law Center notes Bull traveled to Russia in 2014 as a member of the planning committee for a World Congress of Families conference that was scheduled to take place in the country.

Organizers cancelled the conference after the U.S. and the European Union imposed sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of Crimea and other military interventions in Ukraine. Mother Jones reported the conference took place under a slightly different name.

The Southern Poverty Law Center notes committee members met with Yelena Mizulina, a state Duma deputy who introduced a bill banning the promotion of so-called gay propaganda to minors that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in 2013. Former President Obama in 2014 signed an executive order that allowed officials to freeze Mizulina’s U.S. assets in response to the Kremlin’s interventions in Ukraine.

The Organization of American States, which created the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, accredited the Alliance Defending Freedom in 2014. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights have also recognized the organization.

Mark Potok of the Southern Poverty Law Center told the Washington Blade on Wednesday during a conference call with reporters that the Alliance Defending Freedom has “failed in the effort to keep homosexuality outlawed in this country.”

“[It] has resorted in the wake of the 2013 Lawrence decision to exporting its hatred to other countries,” he said.

The Blade has reached out to the Alliance Defending Freedom for comment.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Catherine_Pugh_460x470_by_Maryland_GovPics_courtesy_Wikimedia_Commons watermark
Local
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in Baltimore
New Wave Singers annual cabaret on tap
PFLAG-Westminster to host Valentine’s dance
Carl Andreasen Jr. dies at 77
Del. cop accused of anti-gay abuse
Fourth suspect arrested in D.C. trans murder case
DC_Womens_March_460x470_3_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Resistance to Trump finds plenty of LGBT help
Supreme Court asked to reverse Arkansas ruling on lesbian parents
Anti-LGBT legal organization designated a hate group
Gov. Cooper unveils HB2 repeal plan to lackluster LGBT reaction
LGBT groups urge Trump admin to keep trans protections
LGBT community centers vandalized with gay slurs in Los Angeles, Milwaukee
Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Stronger_Together_at_DNC_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
This veteran has no respect for new commander in chief
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
Shuttering NEA would be attack on dissent
Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton and Amandla Stenberg in AS YOU ARE - Photo Credit Votiv Films_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘As You Are’ trailer shows teens’ bloody and intimate connection
‘American Crime Story’ season four takes on Monica Lewinsky sex scandal
Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper sign letter to fight Texas ‘bathroom bill’
Naked Putin and pregnant Trump picture projected on NYC building
Diesel features same-sex wedding in campaign ‘Make Love Not Walls’
Michael Urie tapped to star in revival of Harvey Fierstein’s ‘Torch Song’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup