February 15, 2017 at 8:00 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue

Vitit Munterbhorn, gay news, Washington Blade

Vitit Muntarbhorn (Photo courtesy of the U.N.)

The U.N.’s first-ever LGBT and intersex rights watchdog says one of his main objectives is “to open the dialogue” around issues that relate to sexual orientation and gender identity.

“I look at this process as an engaging process with all actors,” Vitit Muntarbhorn told the Washington Blade on Jan. 25 during a telephone interview from Geneva where he was holding a two-day series of consultations on LGBT and intersex issues at the U.N. Human Rights Council. “The door’s always open.”

The U.N. Human Rights Council in June 2016 approved a resolution that created the position. It appointed Muntarbhorn, who is an international law professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, last fall.

A U.N. committee last November rejected a proposal that would have suspended Muntarbhorn. The U.S. was among the 84 countries that voted against a second motion against his position a few weeks later.

Muntarbhorn was a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry on Syria from 2012-2016. Muntarbhorn has also served as special U.N. rapporteurs on North Korea and child prostitution and pornography.

Muntarbhorn in 2006 co-chaired the meeting that led to the adoption of the Yogyakarta Principles, a set of recommendations on the application of international human rights law to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. He also spoke at the 28th ILGA World Conference that took place in Bangkok last November.

“The mandate is to address the issues of violence and discrimination,” Muntarbhorn told the Blade. “That’s the entry point.”

Muntarbhorn said his work focuses on five areas: Decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations, recognition of gender identity, fighting stigma against LGBT and intersex people, empathy and cultural inclusion.

“This is very much reaching out to a broad understanding of religion,” he said.

Muntarbhorn: I’m ‘totally independent’

Muntarbhorn spoke with the Blade less than a week after President Trump’s inauguration.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power championed LGBT rights during her ambassadorship.

Power’s successor, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, said during her confirmation hearing that American values “do not allow for discrimination of any kind to anyone.” Haley did not specifically mention LGBT and intersex people.

“I’m totally independent,” said Muntarbhorn in response to the Blade’s question about Trump’s election and whether his administration will promote LGBT and intersex rights abroad. “I’m pro bono. I fulfill the global mandate that is entrusted to me.”

“I don’t enter into the intricacies of domestic changes,” he added.

A State Department spokesperson on Monday confirmed Special U.S. Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons Randy Berry remains in his position. Gay Canadian MP Randy Boissonnault has been Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s special advisor on LGBT, queer and two-spirited issues since last November.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. Senate committee approves religious freedom bill
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in Baltimore
New Wave Singers annual cabaret on tap
PFLAG-Westminster to host Valentine’s dance
Carl Andreasen Jr. dies at 77
Del. cop accused of anti-gay abuse
DC_Womens_March_460x470_3_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Resistance to Trump finds plenty of LGBT help
Supreme Court asked to reverse Arkansas ruling on lesbian parents
Anti-LGBT legal organization designated a hate group
Gov. Cooper unveils HB2 repeal plan to lackluster LGBT reaction
LGBT groups urge Trump admin to keep trans protections
LGBT community centers vandalized with gay slurs in Los Angeles, Milwaukee
vitit_muntarbhorn_460x470_courtesy_un watermark
World
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Stronger_Together_at_DNC_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
This veteran has no respect for new commander in chief
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
Shuttering NEA would be attack on dissent
Chris_Will_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Arts & Entertainment
QUEERY: Chris Will
‘As You Are’ trailer shows teens’ bloody and intimate connection
‘American Crime Story’ season four takes on Monica Lewinsky sex scandal
Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper sign letter to fight Texas ‘bathroom bill’
Naked Putin and pregnant Trump picture projected on NYC building
Diesel features same-sex wedding in campaign ‘Make Love Not Walls’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup