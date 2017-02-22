February 22, 2017 at 10:14 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Protesters: Trump a ‘bully’ for rescinding trans student protections

Hundreds of people gathered outside the White House on Feb. 22, 2017, to protest President Trump's decision to rescind guidance on how public schools should accommodate transgender students. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Hundreds of people gathered outside the White House on Feb. 22, 2017, to protest President Trump’s decision to rescind guidance on how public schools should accommodate transgender students. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Hundreds of people gathered outside the White House on Wednesday to protest President Trump’s decision to rescind guidance on how public schools should accommodate transgender students.

Gavin Grimm, a trans student who filed a lawsuit against his Virginia school district’s bathroom policy that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear next month, is among those who spoke to the crowd.

“In one month I will do what few teenagers have the chance to do, stand before the United States Supreme Court,” said Grimm. “My lawyers from the ACLU will be asking the court to decide whether transgender students like me have the right to be treated just like our peers at school.”

Grimm spoke to the crowd less than an hour before Trump formally rescinded the Obama administration’s guidance to public schools that said Title IX of the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972 requires them to allow trans students to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

“This is an issue best solved at the state and local level,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said, according to the Associated Press. “Schools, communities and families can find — and in many cases have found — solutions that protect all students.”

Grimm noted the Title IX guidance protected “hundreds of thousands of transgender students across the nation.” He became emotional at the end of his remarks.

“We will not be silenced and that we will stand with and protect trans youth,” said Grimm, speaking through tears. “No matter what happens, no one, not even the government can even defeat a community so full of live, color, diversity and most importantly love.”

Ros-Lehtinen: Rescinding Title IX guidance ‘lamentable decision’

U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.), who has a trans son, is among those who echoed Grimm’s criticism.

“This lamentable decision can lead to hostile treatment of transgender students and studies have shown that bullying and harassment can be detrimental to the emotional and physical well-being of teenagers,” said Ros-Lehtinen in a statement she released earlier on Wednesday, noting she and gay Colorado Congressman Jared Polis introduced the Student Non-Discrimination Act that would prohibit schools from discriminating based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

National Black Justice Coalition Director of External Affairs Isaiah R. Wilson described Trump’s decision to rescind the Title IX guidance as “shameful and contrary to American values.” Those who spoke outside the White House on Wednesday echoed this sentiment.

“They’re being bullies,” said National Center for Transgender Equality Executive Director Mara Keisling, noting trans students routinely face bullying.

Catherine Lhamon, chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, helped write the Title IX guidance the Departments of Justice and Education issued in May 2016.

She told those who gathered outside the White House that “today is a really hard day” because “we lost a federal champion for nondiscrimination with the declared withdrawal of that guidance.” Lhamon further stressed Title IX itself remains in place.

“They withdrew the guidance today, but they haven’t changed the law,” she said.

Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin criticized Trump directly.

“Donald Trump is a bully,” said Griffin. “Our job is to hold the bully accountable.”

Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, a trans woman who Obama appointed as his LGBT liaison in March 2016, also spoke outside the White House. GLSEN Executive Director Eliza Byard, Pride at Work Executive Director Jerame Davis and Equality California National Policy Director Valerie Ploumpis were among those who attended the protest.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

  • lnm3921

    Trump has always been a bully bashing anyone even Republicans if they don’t support or praise him! Remember that when you see GLBT conservatives at Pride trying to dupe you into supporting this administration on the pretext of building bridges that can benefit us.

    Notice how quickly Trump and fellow conservatives dumped Milo Yiannopolous after he was accused by other conservatives of supporting Pedophiles? Before Trump defended his free speech at Berkley threating to cut off the school funds for cutting him from the program to speak there He didn’t bash the CPAC for uninviting Miss Milo to speak after the scandal. Trump simply washed his hands of him and ignored it all.

    Even Steven Bannon who must know Milo or Breibart wouldn’t come out in his defense! Miss Milo’s abrupt resignation after claiming to have done no wrong obviously means She was told to resign to save face as they were going to fire her. That is what you can expect allying yourself with alt right conservatives despite pushing their agenda! They’ll use you and take your money. But don’t expect them to promote your GLBT rights or defend you in return to stand by you when things get rough!

B_apostrophe_More_Proud_460x470_by_Bob_Ford watermark
Local
B’More Proud Leadership Summit on tap for March 25
Drag brunch to raise funds for student programs
Frederick HIV Coalition working toward 90/90/90 goal
St. Thomas’ Parish breaks ground for new building
‘Not My President’s Day’ protest in D.C. draws hundreds
Va. religious freedom bill receives final approval
trans_students_protections_protest_at_White_House_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Protesters: Trump a ‘bully’ for rescinding trans student protections
HRC prefers ‘Lion’ over ‘Moonlight’ for Best Picture?
Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance
LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday
Report: White House considered National Guard for immigration roundup
Heritage Foundation panelists criticize pro-trans bathroom policies
Diane_Rodriguez_460x470_courtesy_Diane_Rodriguez watermark
World
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
D.C. Council, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
#Prezmageddon with raspberry scones
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
When_We_Rise_460x470_by_Erike_Schroter_courtesy_ABC watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘When We Rise’ chronicles gay history
QUEERY: Kelly Horton
Tom of Finland launches online store
Nyle DiMarco teaches Trump-isms in ASL
Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick takes Chick-Fil-A money to support LGBTs
Candice Wiggins says she was bullied for being straight in WNBA
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup