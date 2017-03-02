March 2, 2017 at 1:31 pm EST | by Mark Lee
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
Democratic Party, gay news, Washington Blade, Democrats

DNC Chair Thomas Perez (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Those who were attentive to the selection of a new chair by the Democratic National Committee last Saturday might be forgiven if the protracted party confab in Atlanta resembled a College of Cardinals conclave at the Vatican to select a new pope.

Puffs of white smoke floating above the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel when a winner in the first contested election since 1985 was finally announced late in the day at the conclusion of the lengthy and off-schedule session would have underscored the drama inside.

The larger omission was that party leaders answered the wrong question.

There was no genuine soul-searching by DNC members regarding how the now largely regional political party can recover from an eight-year series of massive and humiliating electoral losses across the country at the local, state and national levels.

The contentious battle between “establishment” contender and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez and “progressive” U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison disguised a debilitating dilemma for Democrats. Both are far-left adherents in a party increasingly devoid of political diversity or even a willingness to accommodate differing perspectives.

The public can’t be faulted for having failed to notice much daylight or actual difference between the two contenders, with neither offering any real inspiration for remedying the party’s plight.

Democrats won’t get out of the ditch they’re in by doubling down on a big-spending, high-taxing, entitlement-laden, commerce-antagonistic, cultural-elitist, arrogant-toned bossy-government brand-message rejected by voters in most locales.

Those at the essentially party-encompassing but most extreme-left were predictably demoralized by the outcome. Representing the wing of the party personified by radical firebrands Bernie Sanders, an independent socialist ironically not even a member of the party, and the also always-agitated Elizabeth Warren, it remains to be seen how engaged their hard-core devotees will remain in attempting to rebuild the party.

Perez, the narrow victor on the second ballot, touts an “every zip code” remedy to returning to relevance. A political party suffering an identity crisis, however, can’t seem to shake a message that just won’t sell in the majority of places with a post office.

With the party’s high-profile personalities of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer decidedly less popular than nemesis President Donald Trump in national polling, it’s disappointing that discernment of a more moderate and proven popular political path is not a party priority.

Democrats keep thinking they can win with the bronze medalists of voters. Liberals have long taken the bottom rung at the podium when compared to the more numerous moderates and conservatives.

A Pew Research survey last week detailed this internal dichotomy for Democrats, with party loyalists essentially split on whether to pursue a more measured political posture or remain on the path of an extremist and losing hyper-liberal stance.

Democrats have been reduced to controlling a “trifecta” of state government – bicameral legislatures and governorships – in only six states, three on each coast. The party clung to one-vote state senate control in a Delaware special election last weekend, holding on to a district long dominated by the party.

Perez himself recounted in an interview Tuesday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program a recent encounter with a longtime Democrat in Wisconsin. The voter, who had switched sides to support Trump, told Perez that he has begun to feel “homeless” as a party supporter, saying Democrats didn’t seem to care about him anymore.

The new party chairman seemed oddly and blithely unaware of the message at the core of the self-reported exchange. Perez instead began reeling off by rote the talking points that are the losing message Democrats just can’t stop repeating.

If Democrats hope to recover and, in the words of the non-politician who won the White House, “start winning again,” party leaders need to start listening to that voter in Wisconsin who is no longer with them instead of simply shouting louder.

It’s a lesson Democrats have yet to learn.

Mark Lee is a long-time entrepreneur and community business advocate. Follow on Twitter: @MarkLeeDC. Reach him at OurBusinessMatters@gmail.com.

hate crime, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Lesbian convicted of anti-gay hate crime returned to jail
Trans activist sues D.C. police
Gays for Trump to rally in D.C. on March 4
Gay man who threatened U.S. senators pleads guilty
Peroutka’s operatives guilty in Arundel robocalls
Partner violence to be discussed at PFLAG meeting
jeff_sessions_460x470_courtesy_c-span watermark
National
DOJ lets stand court order against transgender health care
Ark. Senate OKs long-shot effort to ban gay marriage nationwide
Court rules for trans sister of Trump inauguration singer
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Arkansas Supreme Court strikes down pro-LGBT city ordinance
Capitol Hill panel criticizes Trump travel, refugee ban
Tegucigalpa_Honduras_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
thomas_perez_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
Garfield_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Garfield Wikipedia debate forces creator to clarify cat’s gender
USA’s gay thriller ‘Eyewitness’ axed after one season
‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins shares Oscars speech he would have given
‘Moonlight’s’ moment in the sun
QUEERY: David Simmons
College professor creates ‘questions for heterosexuals’ assignment
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup