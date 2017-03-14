‘Beauty and the Beast’ axed in Malaysia over ‘gay moment’

Disney has postponed “Beauty and the Beast” for release indefinitely in Malaysia, Deadline reports.

Malaysia’s Censorship Board had approved the film for release but had censored the live action remake’s “gay moment,” a scene where LeFou (Josh Gad)’s sexuality is briefly referenced.

“We have approved [the movie], but there is a minor cut involving a gay moment. It is only one short scene, but it is inappropriate because many children will be watching this movie,” board chairman Abdul Halim said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The film was given a PG-13 rating but its release, which was scheduled for Thursday, was postponed for an “internal review.”

Theater chain Golden Screen Cinemas’ website says the film “has been postponed by Disney until further notice.”

Disney has not yet commented.

“Beauty and the Beast” has stirred up controversy since it was announced LeFou would be Disney’s first gay character. A Russia lawmaker urged for the film to be banned because of its gay content.