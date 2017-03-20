March 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Katy Perry admits she ‘did more than’ kiss a girl

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

Katy Perry’s first single “I Kissed a Girl” was the start of her pop music career but what her fans didn’t know was the singer did more than just kiss.

Perry, 32, accepted the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night and admitted her religious upbringing caused her to struggle with her sexuality.

“I’m just a singer-songwriter, honestly. I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little, bite-size pop songs. For instance, ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it,'” Perry told the audience. “Truth be told, A) I did more than that, but B) How was I going to reconcile that with a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know is that I was curious, and even then I knew sexuality wasn’t as black and white as this dress. And, honestly, I haven’t always gotten it right, but in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that I started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too.”

The singer, whose parents are both pastors, continued that growing up “homosexuality was synonymous with the word abomination and hell” and that she tried to “pray the gay away at Jesus Camps.”

Perry went on that after getting to know gay people she had a different view.

“These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind, and inclusive people that I have ever met,” Perry says. “They stimulated my mind, and they filled my heart with joy, and they danced with joy while doing it. These people are actually, magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth.”

Now, Perry says she is a strong supporter of the LGBT community.

 

