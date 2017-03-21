Apple releases limited-edition red iPhone to fight HIV/AIDS

Apple announced the release of special edition red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as part of a fundraising effort to support Product(RED), a charity that works to fight HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

The phones will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749. They go on sale on Friday and will be available for a “limited time.”

Proceeds from the phone sales will benefit Product(RED) although the tech company did not specify how much would go towards the cause. According to Red CEO Deborah Dugan, Apple is the largest corporate donor to the Global Fund.

The collaboration also celebrates 10 years that Apple and (RED) have worked together.

Apple has not announced when the phones will be taken off the market.