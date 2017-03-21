March 21, 2017 at 11:36 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Apple releases limited-edition red iPhone to fight HIV/AIDS

Apple announced the release of special edition red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as part of a fundraising effort to support Product(RED), a charity that works to fight HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.

The phones will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749. They go on sale on Friday and will be available for a “limited time.”

Proceeds from the phone sales will benefit Product(RED) although the tech company did not specify how much would go towards the cause.  According to Red CEO Deborah Dugan, Apple is the largest corporate donor to the Global Fund.

The collaboration also celebrates 10 years that Apple and (RED) have worked together.

Apple has not announced when the phones will be taken off the market.

watermark
Local
Gay hostage recalls 1977 Hanafi ‘siege’ on D.C.
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Susan Collins, Victory Fund, Senate watermark
National
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
watermark
World
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
watermark
Opinions
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Flight attendant channels Britney Spears in ‘Toxic’ recreation
‘Power Rangers’ film will have gay Power Ranger
Apple releases limited-edition red iPhone to fight HIV/AIDS
Series based on RuPaul’s life in the works
Jesus from ‘The Walking Dead’ comes out as gay
Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’ music video features tragic gay love story
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup