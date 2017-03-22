March 22, 2017 at 2:14 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
FreeState Justice names new leadership
Mark Procopio, FreeState Justice, gay news, Washington Blade

Mark A. Procopio is the new leader of Free State Justice. (Photo courtesy of Procopio)

FreeState Justice announced new leaders in two key roles at the organization on March 20. Mark A. Procopio will become the organization’s executive director and Jennifer L. Kent will lead FreeState’s legal and policy advocacy efforts as managing attorney.

They replaced Patrick A. Paschall and Jer Welter, respectively, who left the organization earlier in the year to pursue other careers.

Baltimore-based FreeState Justice is Maryland’s statewide legal services and policy advocacy organization that represents the LGBTQ population.

Procopio, whose position is effective March 27, comes to FreeState Justice from a career in development and management for local educational institutions in Baltimore. Most recently, Procopio served as Interim Director of Operations for KIPP Baltimore where he led fundraising, community organizing, advocacy, marketing, and communications for the Baltimore-based charter school network.

“I am humbled and eager to continue FreeState Justice’s work in ensuring that every member of the LGBTQ community in Maryland can live authentically, with safety and dignity,” Procopio told the Blade.

“Our priority is to continue to answer the incredible demand for legal services in the LGBTQ community. We have to listen to our clients’ needs and partner with local organizations to best meet those needs. With so much uncertainty at present, we must focus on shoring up our local laws to insulate from federal policies that target our community, like those seen against transgender students,” he said.

Kent’s work at FreeState Justice began on March 20. Her experience includes litigating complex cases on behalf of victims of terrorism and civil rights abuses. Kent previously volunteered with FreeState Justice and co-authored an amicus brief on behalf of a national transgender advocacy organization in the Conover case last year, an appeal brought by FreeState that led Maryland’s highest court to affirm the parental rights of LGBTQ non-biological parents.

“I’m honored to fight for LGBTQ Marylanders across the state,” said Kent in a statement. “In the face of the attacks on the LGBTQ community at the federal level, our team will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our state protections are enforced and policies are inclusive here in Maryland. I am eager to lead those efforts as FreeState’s Managing Attorney.”

Jessica P. Weber, president of FreeState Justice’s board of directors, said, “All of us at FreeState Justice are very excited about the leadership, experience, and passion these two new leaders bring to the organization. Mark’s outstanding experience and track record of success in development and management, combined with his background working with Baltimore City youth from low-income backgrounds, will be a great asset to LGBTQ Marylanders as he takes the helm of this organization at such a critical time in our history.”

Weber also highlighted the importance of bringing on a seasoned managing attorney. “Jennifer has spent years advocating for individuals who have suffered grave injustices,” she said. “We are thrilled that she is bringing her great skill and depth of experience to FreeState Justice where she will enhance our ability to fight tenaciously on behalf LGBTQ Marylanders most at risk of discrimination.”

watermark
Local
FreeState Justice names new leadership
Trans woman murdered in Baltimore
Bob Marshall’s transgender challenger qualifies for June primary
Maryland LGBT Chamber fundraiser on tap
Iron Crow Theatre unveils new season
Hopkins holds identity-based meet-ups
Susan Collins, Victory Fund, Senate watermark
National
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
watermark
World
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
watermark
Opinions
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Shirtless Violinist gays up ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with drag Belle
Daily Beast writer apologizes for outing Olympians seven months later
‘Mean Girls’ musical announces premiere dates for D.C. debut
Baltimore’s Grand Central celebrates 25 years
QUEERY: Chad Koratich
CARTOON: No hearing. Nope.
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup