NYC Pride announces 2017 Grand Marshals

NYC Pride announced the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Brooke Guinan, Krishna Stone and Geng Le will be the 2017 Grand Marshals for the 48th NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 25.

The ACLU has defended the rights and liberties of individuals through litigation and lobbying since 1920. The non-profit organization’s contribution to fighting LGBT rights began with its first LGBT case in 1936. Since then the ACLU has litigated the Supreme Court cases against the Defense of Marriage Act helping pass marriage equality nationwide and represented transgender student Gavin Grimm in the Supreme Court.

Guinan is a transgender advocate and firefighter who has been honored by the New York City Comptroller’s office, the Public Advocate’s office, the Metropolitan Community Church of New York and the FDNY for her service to the LGBT community.

Stone is the Director of Community Relations at Gay Men’s Health Crisis and has worked to fight against the spread of HIV.

Le is an LGBT rights leader in the People’s Republic of China. His contributions include creating the app Blued, a social networking community for gay men, and donating 1 million RMB to the China AIDS Fund to aid HIV prevention programs.

“In the social and political turmoil brought by the current Administration, the ACLU, Brooke, Krishna, and Geng represent the components of what will ultimately be a successful resistance movement,” NYC Pride March Director Julian Sanjivan said in a statement. “Our 2017 Grand Marshals are a snapshot of the numerous organizations, individuals, and philanthropists that will lead us through this unprecedented time in our nation.”

The parade starts at noon at 5th Avenue and 36th Street in Manhattan and will travel through Midtown on 5th Avenue ending at Christopher and Greenwich Streets.