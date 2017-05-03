May 3, 2017 at 5:59 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Spicer tight-lipped on rumored ‘religious freedom’ EO

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was tight-lipped on a “religious freedom” executive order.
(Photo courtesy CSPAN).

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was tight-lipped on Wednesday on President Trump potentially signing a “religious freedom” executive order critics fear would enable anti-LGBT discrimination.

Under questioning from the Washington Blade, Spicer said he wouldn’t get ahead of Trump on any executive order, but acknowledged a gathering at the White House on Thursday with faith leaders to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.

“I know we’ve talked about EOs for a long time, executive orders,” Spicer said. “Tomorrow is the National Day of Prayer. There will be a proclamation the president will sign. We’re looking to having religious leaders from a multitude of backgrounds come to the White House to celebrate, but I’ve never gotten ahead of executive orders.”

Spicer wouldn’t answer follow-up questions from the Blade on whether the “religious freedom” executive order means the White House statement that Trump would retain President Obama’s LGBT workplace executive order was a lie and how the Trump can say he’s friend to LGBT people by even considering the order.

“I answered the question,” Spicer said. “Thank you.”

According to Politico, two senior administration officials have confirmed Trump will sign the order on Thursday, although “one cautioned that it hasn’t yet been finalized, and noted that lawyers are currently reviewing and fine-tuning the draft language.”

A draft “religious freedom” executive order has circulated among federal advocacy groups and would enable discrimination on the basis of religious objections to same-sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion and transgender identity. The proposed measure would gut former President Obama’s 2014 executive order barring anti-LGBT workplace discrimination against federal contractors, which the White House said Trump planned to keep intact.

Jennifer Wishon, a reporter with Christian Broadcasting Network, tweeted out after the exchange with Spicer that sources have told her the directive is still under development.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap
D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients
Critics want Capital Pride to expel police, corporations
watermark
National
Gay men, straight women hit by ‘stealthing’
Trump exec order could jeopardize Stonewall Monument
Anti-Trump coalition protests ‘religious freedom’ executive order
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
Supreme Court rejects challenge to California ‘ex-gay’ therapy ban
watermark
World
Mariela Castro promotes anti-bullying efforts in Cuban schools
Blade returns to Cuba to cover LGBT life on island
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
watermark
Opinions
Police, corporate sponsors must be welcome at Pride
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Susan Sarandon fuels Twitter feud with Debra Messing
Fiancées might be first to battle each other in WTA Tennis match
Nelly Furtado to close out NYC Pride
Stephen Colbert’s ‘homophobic’ Donald Trump joke sparks #FireColbert campaign
Matt Bomer gets candid about coming out to his family
Gay rugby star Sam Stanley fires back at criticism of his older fiancé
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.