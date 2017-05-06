The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

Congratulations to Daniel Penchina, who has been named president of Voices for Progress and Voices for Progress Education Fund. Voices for Progress is a unique organization made up of influential people advocating for the public interest. Voices for Progress Education Fund (V4PEF), and its sister organization, Voices for Progress (V4P), are progressive national advocacy organizations building a counterweight to the campaign contributors and corporations that seek policies serving their own narrow financial self-interest. A 501(c)(3) project of the Tides Center, V4PEF, and V4P, a 501(c)(4) project of The Advocacy Fund, have enlisted hundreds of philanthropists, political donors and business leaders nationwide as members. Members and staff advocate to elected officials to fight against climate change and economic inequality; to strengthen democracy through campaign finance reform and voting protections; and on other social justice issues

Penchina has 15 years of experience navigating the intersection of policymaking and politics. He was a principal at The Raben Group, a progressive public affairs firm based in D.C. where he designed and managed issue and advocacy campaigns — including developing legislative strategy, communications plans, coalitions and tools for grassroots organizing — for dozens of national nonprofits, foundations, and companies. Prior to that, he worked as a senior adviser and strategist for several members of Congress, including as legislative director to Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). He has served as a member of the board of the Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund, and of SMYAL. Penchina is a past president of Q Street, an association of LGBT lobbyists and advocates. He has a BFA with honors in cinema studies from New York University.

Congratulations also to Jordan Schwartz, who was promoted to National Development Associate at A Wider Bridge (AWB). Schwartz previously served as Regional Development Associate for the Mid Atlantic. He will now assist with AWB’s national fundraising efforts.

A Wider Bridge was founded by Arthur Slepian in 2010 to provide opportunities for LGBTQ people in North America to build meaningful relationships with Israel and LGBTQ Israelis. From its outset, AWB has provided LGBTQ people with the opportunity to engage with Israel in ways that matter to them personally, and to demonstrate they have a stake in Israel and its future. In seven years, it has sponsored dozens of Israeli LGBTQ delegations to North America. It has also given more than 200 North American LGBTQ leaders the opportunity to visit Israel and engage with LGBTQ Israeli leaders and NGOs on the ground.

Prior to working with AWB, Schwartz founded Tappan Street Productions, Brookline, MA where he produced a 15-minute documentary that screened in the Boston area for Joe Kennedy for Congress. He is also the youngest tutor hired by Advantage Testing trained in and certified to teach LSAT, GRE, GMAT, and numerous academic subjects. Jordan has a bachelor’s in political science with a minor in business from Brandeis University.

Congratulations also to those elected to the board of Brother, Help Thyself. Jim Slattery was re-elected to his fifth term as president of BHT. He is joined by Andrew McCarty as vice president, Mark Clark as the board’s treasurer and Mike Lentz as assistant treasurer. In addition, elected to the board of directors were Mario Ward, Jose Gutierrez and Julius Agers. Brother, Help Thyself Inc. is a community-based organization providing financial and other support to non-profit organizations serving the GLBTQ and HIV/AIDS community in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. metro area.