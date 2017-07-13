July 13, 2017 at 2:56 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Charlize Theron was more than happy to play bisexual spy Lorraine Broughton in the new film, “Atomic Blonde.”

Speaking with Variety, Theron says she was glad to see the bisexual community represented on the big screen.

“I just loved it,” Theron says. “For so many reasons: My frustration of how that community is represented in cinema, or lack thereof. And also, it made perfect sense. It just suited her.”

During the film, Theron turns down advances from a male character (played by James McAvoy) and instead has a steamy hook up with a fellow female spy (played by Sofia Boutella).

“It just felt there was a way through that relationship and the fact that it was a same-sex relationship,” Theron says, “to show a woman not having to fall in love, which is one of those female tropes: ‘It’s a woman; she better fall in love — otherwise, she’s a whore.’”

“James Bond doesn’t have such hot you-know-what,” she continued. “I loved that we didn’t hide under the sheets.”

“Atomic Blonde” hits theaters on July 28.

watermark
Local
Arrest in case of trans woman intentionally hit by car
Dean DeVoe Ashley dies at 58
HoCo Pride to launch in 2018
Police accountability dialogue initiated
Trans Picnic on tap in Baltimore
Gay man reported missing in Rehoboth Beach
watermark
National
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
Pentagon agrees to 6-month delay for transgender enlistments
watermark
World
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Chilean police arrest 35 during ‘Freedom Bus’ protest
High-tech industry campaign highlights gay Chechnya crackdown
State Department: Chechnya extrajudicial killings are ‘troubling’
Church of England approves motion to ban conversion therapy
Cumberland Pride, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Charlize Theron admits she ‘just loved’ playing a bisexual character
Drag queen blasts Katy Perry for not paying queens for video shoot
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Feud’ earn Emmy nominations
Ani DiFranco undefeated
Five must-see Capital Fringe Festival shows
Trinity’s tricks of the trade
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup