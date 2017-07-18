July 18, 2017 at 4:31 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya

A State Department spokesperson on July 18, 2017, dodged the Washington Blade’s question about why Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has yet to publicly condemn the crackdown against gay men in Chechnya. (Photo by AgnosticPreachersKid; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Tuesday did not say why Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has yet to publicly condemn the ongoing crackdown against gay men in Chechnya.

Nauert noted to the Washington Blade during a press briefing the State Department has urged the Russian government to conduct an investigation into the crackdown.

Novaya Gazeta, an independent Russian newspaper, in April reported authorities in the semi-autonomous Russian republic in the North Caucuses have arrested more than 100 men because of their sexual orientation — or perceived sexual orientation — since the beginning of the year. At least three of these men reportedly died after their arrest, while others have been beaten and tortured and sent to secret prisons.

“We have called on Russia to hold a federal investigation into that matter,” Nauert told the Blade.

“We have those conversations at the highest levels,” she added, without providing specific details. “Human rights is something that’s very important to us. We continue to speak about that from this position here at the podium and part of my job is speaking on behalf of Secretary Tillerson and speaking on behalf of this department.”

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley in April said the U.S. is “disturbed” by the crackdown. U.S. Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) are among the dozens of members of Congress who, along with the Human Rights Campaign and other advocacy groups, have specifically urged Tillerson to publicly condemn it.

Tillerson — who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Kremlin officials in Moscow in April — told Cicilline last month during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing that he has not discussed the crackdown with Russian officials. A spokesperson for the National Security Council told the Blade he “was not told” that Chechnya “came up” during President Trump’s meeting with Putin earlier this month at the G-20 summit in Germany.

The State Department last week expressed concern over reports Chechen authorities killed more than two dozen people who were arrested without charge earlier this year.

Tillerson in January said during his confirmation hearing that U.S. values “don’t accommodate violence or discrimination against anyone.” The former ExxonMobil CEO declined to specifically say whether “gay rights are human rights.”

Tillerson in June issued a Pride month statement that, among other things, noted “LGBTI persons continue to face the threat of violence and discrimination” around the world. Embassies and consulates also received guidance that allowed them to recognize Pride month.

Chechen president’s anti-gay comments ‘upsetting’

Tuesday’s briefing took place against the backdrop of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov’s claim that gay people don’t exist in Chechnya.

“We don’t have these kinds of people here,” said Kadyrov during an interview with “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” that HBO is scheduled to broadcast on Tuesday. “We don’t have any gays. If there are any take them to Canada.”

Kadyrov also described those who have made allegations against his government as “devils” who are “for sale.”

“They are not people,” he told “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”

Nauert condemned Kadyrov’s comments.

“[They] were very concerning and upsetting to us,” Nauert told the Blade.

Kadyrov is a close ally of Putin. Trump continues to face allegations that his campaign colluded with the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

  • lnm3921

    Of course they are dodging the question. The fake POTUS won’t acknowledge the issue so why would anyone else in this anti-LGBT administration? He doesn’t care! He only cares about his christian conservative allies and scamming the poor and middle class to avoid paying taxes!

    Stop believing the lies of Trump supporters that Trump will fight for and defend GLBT! Trump’s failures regarding this only proves that point!

Rebecca Isaacs, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
170 LGBT rights advocates to meet in Alexandria
Black civil rights workers labeled ‘homos’ in 1964 report
Madaleno formally announces run for Md. governor
Mistrial in stabbing death of lesbian caterer
Missing gay man found dead on beach near Rehoboth
No Justice No Pride holds march for trans rights
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
watermark
World
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
watermark
Opinions
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Andrew Garfield: ‘gay without the physical act’ remark was out of context
Gay Teen Vogue editor defends mag’s anal sex guide
Queen confirms Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek is happening
Jussie Smollett, Tituss Burgess keep #EyesOnChechnya in MTV advocacy video
Actor Brian Michael comes out as transgender
Blac Chyna’s mom calls Caitlyn Jenner a ‘man’ in transphobic rant
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup