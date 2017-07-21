July 21, 2017 at 12:16 pm EDT | by Joe Phillips
2017 SUV reboots feature redesigns, high-tech gadgetry

crossovers, gay news, Washington Blade

Nissan Rogue

Like Spider-Man and Wonder Woman, sometimes it takes a little extra effort to harness your superpowers. Many crossovers and SUVs are going through a similar transformation, often with the help of enhanced engines, intriguing redesigns and lots of high-tech gadgetry.

NISSAN ROGUE
$24,000
Mpg: 26 city/33 highway
0-to-60 mph: 9.1 seconds

As buyers opt out of sedans and into crossovers and SUVs, Nissan keeps tinkering with its compact Rogue — the most popular crossover in the country so far this year. For 2017, this ride had already received upscale updates: a quieter cabin, fresher styling, remote engine start, heated steering wheel and more. Now there’s a midyear redo (the 2017.5 Rogue) with more standard safety gear, including emergency braking, blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

There’s also a sleek, new Midnight Edition, featuring trendy black wheels, black side mirrors and black roof rails. And while the standard four-cylinder engine remains the same — alas, with less power than many competitors — there’s now a hybrid model, offered in front- or all-wheel drive. Despite its small size, the Rogue has optional three-row/seven-passenger seating. As for storage, a clever Divide-N-Hide cargo system has 18 adjustable configurations. And “may the force be with you” in this crossover: a Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition package comes with nifty floor mats, doorsills and other items with the Star Wars logo. Bonus: buyers also get a Death Trooper helmet.

crossovers, gay news, Washington Blade

Mercedes GLC300

MERCEDES GLC300
$40,000
Mpg: 22 city/27 highway
0-to-60 mph: 6.0 seconds

The compact GLC300 seems to be channeling “Iron Man” and Tony Stark: precise engineering, superb handling and lots of class. First introduced last year as a more aerodynamic replacement to the boxy GLK crossover, the GLC adds a high-performance AMG model to the lineup. That pocket rocket comes with a potent 362-hp V6, sporty suspension and large, 20-inch wheels. But the base model, priced about $20,000 less, is just fine, thank you.

That’s because it boasts a feisty four-cylinder turbo that’s quicker and more fuel-efficient than most rivals. The suspension is smooth and nimble, even over rough terrain. And braking and cornering are stellar, too. The list of standard creature comforts is likewise impressive: 14-way power driver’s seat, power liftgate, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers and faux leather seating that feels better (and is easier to clean) than the real thing.

But if you must splurge, there’s a dazzling 14-speaker Burmester surround-sound stereo. As for superpowers, they’re called safety features here: collision warning/intervention, lane-departure warning/intervention, pedestrian detection, drowsy-driver alert, stolen-vehicle locator, trailer-sway control and crosswind assistance (yes, really). Perhaps the only downside is the knobby door locks: Mercedes didn’t realize how easy it is to whack your funny bone on the raised molding when resting your arm on the door’s windowsill. Still, that’s a minor quibble compared to everything else the GLC has to offer.

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY
$50,000
Mpg: 21 city/26 highway
0-to-60 mph: 6.9 seconds

What goes around comes around. At least it does for Land Rover. First introduced in 1989, the midsized Discovery SUV was later rebadged the LR3 and then the LR4.

Now it’s back as the Discovery, aka the Disco. That’s a perfect moniker if you’re music fan considering the optional 825-watt, 17-speaker Meridian stereo that easily outblasts most home-theater systems. There are other posh features, such as panoramic sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen, power-folding rear seats and nine USB ports. The latest safety features are here too, as well as a 360-degree camera.

What’s striking is the exterior redesign, with sinewy curves replacing decades of chunky angles. Ditto the interior, which is roomier and more limo-like. But where the Discovery really excels is off-road, thanks to higher ground clearance and the ability to ford 35 inches of water. Drivers can even lock the key inside the Discovery, go for a hike or other excursion, then unlock it using a waterproof wristband. If ever a vehicle was waiting to be discovered by a super hero, it’s this one.

crossovers, gay news, Washington Blade

Land Rover Discovery

watermark
Local
Bowser greeted warmly at D.C. Log Cabin meeting
Gay Nigerian minister visits D.C.
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
MDLGBT Chamber networking event on tap
Activists to discuss AIDS, LGBTQ movements
D.C. man on trial for murder of roommates
watermark
National
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Reichstag, Berlin, Germany, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
German president signs same-sex marriage bill
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
watermark
Opinions
Resist Trump efforts to erase LGBTQ people
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Radio host blames Megyn Kelly’s ratings on gay, liberal men
‘American Horror Story’ unveils season 7 title, new trailer
WNBA star Sue Bird comes out, reveals she’s dating Megan Rapinoe
Revisiting ‘Cabaret’
Capital Fringe Festival continues through July 30
Masculine of Center conference is July 28-30
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup