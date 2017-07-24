July 24, 2017 at 4:37 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Trans woman injured in BB gun attack in Baltimore
BB gun attack, 2017 Corporate Equality Index, Baltimore, Maryland, gay news, Washington Blade, open walls

(Photo public domain)

A transgender woman named Channel was shot with a BB gun by a motorist on July 22 in Baltimore, according to police.

Ava Pipitone, executive director of The Baltimore Transgender Alliance, told the Blade that Channel, who was hospitalized after the attack, has since been released.

According to a Baltimore Police Department report, the victim told police that she was standing outside the Eagle nightclub at the intersection of Charles and 21st Streets on July 22.  At approximately 1:48 a.m., an unidentified suspect driving a blue or gray four-door vehicle with a sunroof called over to the victim claiming he needed to ask her a question.

She walked over to the driver’s side door. The victim described the suspect to police as “a black male with black hair that was ‘cruddy’ style with the top bleached and appeared to have on a white shirt.”

The suspect then asked, “Are you a girl or a boy?”  The victim replied, “What do I look like?”

He then pulled out a silver BB gun and shot the victim five times in her forehead, right eye and other parts of her body. The victim told police that when she was shot she fell to the ground and that when she realized she was still alive, ran away from the area. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

She told police she was taken to a hospital for treatment by a friend and a witness.

The responding officer informed LGBT Liaison Sgt. Kevin Bailey of the incident.

“If you want to help, talk to people in your circles of influence. Ignorance and transphobia are killing us. And bridge this divide,” Pipitone said. “Know your neighbors. When the temperature goes up so does violence. We are not going to sit here and wait to react. Channel was shot in an area where white queers enjoy a significant amount of safety. Why?”

Detectives from the Northern District are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Callers can always remain anonymous.

Baltimore, gay news, Washington Blade, transgender watermark
Local
Trans woman injured in BB gun attack in Baltimore
Smithsonian accepts ‘conversion therapy’ documents
D.C. black churches join HIV/AIDS ‘Day of Unity’
Bowser greeted warmly at D.C. Log Cabin meeting
Gay Nigerian minister visits D.C.
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
watermark
National
Former editor of Orlando LGBT newspaper dies
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
watermark
World
Prominent Jamaican bishop backs sodomy law repeal
German president signs same-sex marriage bill
Global bisexual movement fights stereotypes, seeks visibility
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
watermark
Opinions
Planned #DachaOn14th needs your licensing support
Resist Trump efforts to erase LGBTQ people
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp reunite for gay ‘Star Trek’ storyline
Frank Ocean gives surprise serenade to Brad Pitt at FYF Fest
‘A Drag Salute to Divas’ has free show at the Kennedy Center
LGBT content abounds in summer 2017 streaming, home video formats
‘Equally Wed’ helps same-sex couples navigate heteronormative wedding industry
Radio host blames Megyn Kelly’s ratings on gay, liberal men
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup