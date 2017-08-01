Animated short film about a closeted school boy’s crush goes viral

Animated short film “In a Heartbeat” has gone viral for its adorable depiction of a gay boy’s crush on a fellow student.

In the film, a closeted gay boy tries to keep his heart from literally following his crush around campus. But his heart just can’t stay away.

The story was the brainchild of Beth David and Esteban Bravo, computer animation students at Ringling College of Art and Design in Florida, for their senior thesis.

The pair set up a Kickstarter to raise money for the full production of the film. It was released for free on YouTube. So far, it has received more than three million views.

Watch below.