UPDATE: JR.’s bartender says broken neck due to ‘accident’

A bartender for the 17th Street, N.W. gay bar JR.’s whose friends reported last week that he had suffered a broken neck after being struck from behind by an unidentified attacker at 16th and R Streets, N.W. posted a Facebook message on Wednesday saying his injury was caused by an accident.

The surprising Facebook message posted by Joey Phalin came after the Blade and other local news outlets, including Fox 5 TV, reported an account of a July 15 incident that JR.’s manager David Perruzza said involved a brutal assault by an unidentified attacker that landed Phalin in the hospital and resulted in emergency surgery to treat damaged vertebrae in his neck.

A D.C. police report listed the incident as an aggravated assault. A GoFundMe page that Perruzza created for Phalin had raised more than $18,000 as of Wednesday to help Phalin pay for medical and other personal expenses while he was unable to work due to his injury.

“I wanted to thank everyone for their help and support during my recovery,” Phalin wrote in his Facebook message. “While my initial conclusions from the incident led me to believe I was a victim of a crime, MPD was able to determine that this was indeed just an unfortunate accident,” he wrote.

“I want to thank MPD for helping me discover this, and I want to apologize to anyone who feels misled by my initial assessment of this situation,” he continued. “Thank you all for your support.”

Lt. Brett Parson, who heads the police division that oversees the LGBT Liaison Unit, told the Blade in a brief statement that in the course of an investigation, “MPD detectives located evidence indicating the injuries were the result of a non-criminal event.” Parson added that “the injured party was advised of the findings and the case was reclassified as a report of an injured person.”

Police spokesperson Racial Reid said police would have no further details on the evidence uncovered by detectives that led police to conclude the incident was not a crime.

“Because we have no reason to believe a crime occurred and out of respect to Joey Phalin, we cannot comment further,” Reid told the Blade.

Among the questions submitted by the Blade that Reid declined to answer was whether police obtained video surveillance footage of what happened to Phalin that may have come from police or private video cameras known to be installed on buildings near where the incident happened or whether a witness who observed what happened came forward.