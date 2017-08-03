August 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Will & Grace’ reboot will ignore that series finale ever happened

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Will & Grace” is returning but if fans are wondering how the revival will address Will and Grace’s husbands and kids, wonder no more.

When the series ended in 2006, Will and his husband Vincent (Bobby Cannavale) were raising their son, Ben. Grace and her husband Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) were also raising their own child, daughter Laila.

Executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick told Entertainment Weekly that the new series will have Will and Grace single and childless.

“When the decision was made to bring the series back, we were like, ‘Well, we left them with kids, right?’” Kohan told Entertainment Weekly. “And if they have children, then it has to be about them being parents, ‘cause presumably it would be a priority in their lives. And if it wasn’t a priority in their lives, then they’re still parents, they’re just bad parents, right? We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace.”

“They’ve always been successful at life and living,” Mutchnick continued. “It’s relationships that Will and Grace have always had the trouble with, and they still do.”

Grace will get a reminder of her failed relationship attempts with an appearance from her ex Leo.

In the finale, Jack and Karen were living with Rosario, Karen’s maid. But that also will never have happened as the reboot will put Jack back as Will and Grace’s neighbor and Karen will be living in her mansion.

“Will & Grace” premieres Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

