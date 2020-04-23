‘Will & Grace’ finale airs tonight

‘Will & Grace’ wraps tonight on NBC. (Photo courtesy NBC)

NBC will air the series finale of “Will & Grace,” tonight at 9 p.m. EST. It’s the second series finale after the iconic show was rebooted in 2017 for one season that ended up being extended to three seasons.

According to a description of the show from NBC, “Will (Eric McCormack) struggles to shake off past disappointments while Grace (Debra Messing) starts experiencing false labor pains.” Eric McCormack will host a half-hour retrospective at 9:30 p.m.

The original series wrapped in 2006 after eight seasons and was credited by many — including former Vice President Joe Biden — with advancing LGBTQ awareness and acceptance, bringing gay storylines into living rooms across America.

The second iteration of the series was met with less critical praise, though ratings were strong enough in 2017 to win the show a two-year extension.

The end of the show follows widespread rumors of a rift among the cast, heightened when Megan Mullally unfollowed co-stars Debra Messing and Sean Hayes on Instagram. McCormack has denied rumors of trouble on set.