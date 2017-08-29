August 29, 2017 at 11:35 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Heathers’ reboot puts gay twist on the cult classic

(Screenshot via Instagram.)

The cult classic film “Heathers” is getting a modern makeover with a gay twist in the show’s first trailer.

In the remake, the Heathers clique includes Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews,) a black lesbian, Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell,), who identifies as gender-queer, and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), a plus-size woman. Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and her boyfriend J.D. (James Scully) will also be back to plot the Heathers murders.

Some of the old cast will be making appearances in the new series. Shannon Doherty, who played Heather Duke, will have a guest starring role.

“Heathers” premieres on the Paramount Network in 2018.

Watch the trailer below.

Coming in 2018 to the Paramount Network. #Heathers #☠️

A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on

  • NORMAN DOSTAL

    wow-sounds like utter shitt

watermark
Local
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
Comings & Goings
Tribute to Bayard Rustin set for Aug. 26
Waiter refuses to let gay couple share dessert
Del. cop under investigation for anti-LGBT post
U.S. Conference on AIDS opens Sept. 7
watermark
National
LGBT relief funds launched to help Texas hurricane victims
Two new lawsuits filed against Trump over trans military ban
Trump pardons Joe Arpaio
Trans bathroom access (again) reaches Supreme Court
White House gives Pentagon six months to create new trans military ban policy
2017 a mixed bag for state legislatures on LGBT issues
watermark
World
Chilean president introduces same-sex marriage, adoption bill
MCC founder reflects on Cuba trip
Indian Supreme Court issues landmark privacy ruling
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
Uganda activists hold secret Pride celebration
Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill on Aug. 28
watermark
Opinions
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
U.S. withholding Egypt aid over human rights is welcome news
That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting
Our national needle is stuck in chaos
The intersection of sports policy and LGBTQ equality
Learning to get back up after a heartbreaking fall
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: Puppet master
Vogue Italia features same-sex kisses on September cover
‘Heathers’ reboot puts gay twist on the cult classic
Kathy Griffin says she’s no longer friends with Anderson Cooper
Actress AnnaLynne McCord blasts Southwest Airlines for discriminating against gay couple
‘Nurse Jackie’ star Haaz Sleiman comes out as gay
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup