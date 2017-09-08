September 8, 2017 at 11:04 am EDT | by Staff reports
Bisexuals face double discrimination
Bisexual Health Awareness Month, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo by Peter Salanki; courtesy Flickr)

NEW YORK — “Double discrimination” and loneliness put bisexual individuals at “higher risk for poor mental health outcomes,” according to a recent study out of American University, NBC News reports.

“Bisexual people face double discrimination in multiple settings — bisexual people are often invisible, rejected, invalidated and stigmatized in the heterosexual community as well as the traditional LGBTQ communities,” Ethan Mereish, an assistant professor at American University and the study’s lead author, told NBC News. “Given that isolation and discrimination, bi people might be experiencing increase factors that might make them more lonely or isolated.”

Previous research has shown that LGB individuals broadly face higher rates of mental health issues than their straight counterparts. Yet there are mental health disparities that the bisexual community faces at higher rates than even gays and lesbians. That said, the American University study surveyed 503 bisexual adults ranging in age from 18-64 to hone in on their unique minority stressors and the effects they have on mental health, NBC News reports.

“This study adds to the growing body of research confirming that bisexual people face unique mental health disparities (that are) closely related to stigma and discrimination [(hey face) from straight, gay and lesbian communities,” Heron Greenesmith, a senior policy analyst at LGBT advocacy organization Movement Advancement Project, said, according to NBC News. “Internal stigma adds another barrier to bisexual people.”

