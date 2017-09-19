September 19, 2017 at 11:38 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. Office on Aging to hold LGBTQ town hall
LGBTQ town hall, gay news, Washington Blade

Office on Aging Executive Director Laura Newland is hosting a town hall next week.

The D.C. Office on Aging is inviting LGBTQ seniors and their friends and supporters to attend an “LGBTQ Town Hall Meeting” scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hayes Senior Wellness Center at 500 K St., N.E.

“We want to hear from you!” says a flier that Office on Aging Executive Director Laura Newland says is being distributed at places where LGBT people congregate.

“Please join the Office on Aging’s Executive Director for a town hall meeting to discuss how DCOA can better serve LGBTQ seniors through programs, services and supports,” the flier says.

It says sandwiches and refreshments will be served at the event and asks those planning to attend to RSVP to Tanya Reid at Tanya.Reid@dc.gov or by phone at 202-727-9660.

Newland told the Washington Blade in an interview that her office currently doesn’t offer a specific LGBT senior center or drop-in lunch program similar to those offered to other constituency groups like Latinos and Asian Americans.

But she said DCOA has put in place an LGBT cultural competency training program for all of the office’s employees and employees of non-profit groups that provide services to seniors under contract with the Office on Aging.

“We spent a lot of time over the past year actually going to LGBTQ senior events, some of which are hosted by some of our grantees and others,” Newland said. She said information about the DCOA’s involvement with LGBT seniors will be among the topics discussed at the town hall meeting on Sept. 26.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

