D.C. Office on Aging to hold LGBTQ town hall

The D.C. Office on Aging is inviting LGBTQ seniors and their friends and supporters to attend an “LGBTQ Town Hall Meeting” scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hayes Senior Wellness Center at 500 K St., N.E.

“We want to hear from you!” says a flier that Office on Aging Executive Director Laura Newland says is being distributed at places where LGBT people congregate.

“Please join the Office on Aging’s Executive Director for a town hall meeting to discuss how DCOA can better serve LGBTQ seniors through programs, services and supports,” the flier says.

It says sandwiches and refreshments will be served at the event and asks those planning to attend to RSVP to Tanya Reid at Tanya.Reid@dc.gov or by phone at 202-727-9660.

Newland told the Washington Blade in an interview that her office currently doesn’t offer a specific LGBT senior center or drop-in lunch program similar to those offered to other constituency groups like Latinos and Asian Americans.

But she said DCOA has put in place an LGBT cultural competency training program for all of the office’s employees and employees of non-profit groups that provide services to seniors under contract with the Office on Aging.

“We spent a lot of time over the past year actually going to LGBTQ senior events, some of which are hosted by some of our grantees and others,” Newland said. She said information about the DCOA’s involvement with LGBT seniors will be among the topics discussed at the town hall meeting on Sept. 26.