September 21, 2017 at 1:32 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Gossip Girl’ creator says he regrets lack of gay storylines, diversity

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Gossip Girl,” the steamy CW series that followed the lives of Manhattan’s elite teenagers, celebrates its 10-year anniversary this week. While the series became a cultural teen phenomenon, out creator Joshua Safran told Vulture he had two regrets about the show.

“When I look back on ‘Gossip Girl,’ the only things I regret were not as much representation for people of color and gay storylines,” Safran says. “Those are the two things I think we probably could have delved into more deeply.”

The show was known for its sexually charged scenes, including sex in a limo and a threesome with guest star Hillary Duff, but all of the main characters were white and heterosexual.

Serena van der Woodsen’s younger brother Eric (Connor Paolo) was gay but his romance storylines were much shorter than his straight counterparts. Bad boy Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) was bisexual in the book series, but spent the show involved in a tumultuous relationship with Queen B, Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

A scene in season three did hint at Chuck’s possible attraction to both genders. However, the scene was written more as a game with Blair, and his sexuality was not fully explored.

One thing Safran doesn’t regret is the cameo of  Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in the season four episode, “Easy J.” But he admits it’s because the couple fit in perfectly with the elite environment of the show.

“They are socialites in New York and they do fit the world of ‘Gossip Girl,’” Safran says. “I’m sure Lily van der Woodsen knows Trump and would have been on the board of charities with him or Melania. That’s the world of Gossip Girl, so to deny it would be wrong. I think it was literally an Observer party.”

