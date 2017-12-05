December 5, 2017 at 3:17 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Director Bryan Singer fired from Queen biopic

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Director Bryan Singer has been fired from directing the Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Fox made the decision after Singer repeatedly failed to show up to set. The director also had confrontations with stars Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury, and Tom Hollander, who plays Queen manager Jim Beach.

“Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody,” 20th Century Fox announced in a statement on Monday.

Production on the film was shut down after Singer did not show up for filming after the Thanksgiving break. A cinematographer had to fill in for Singer due to his frequent absences.

According to reports, Singer also got into a confrontation with Hollander which caused the actor to quit filming. Hollander was eventually convinced to continue working on the project.

In another instance, Singer and Malek got into a confrontation which resulted in Singer throwing an object.

Singer released a statement saying that his absence was due to caring for his sick mother. He also says his “dispute” with Malek was not related to his departure.

“While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving. I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first,”  Singer said in a statement.

The director had also mysteriously disappeared while working on his other films “Superman Returns” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.” However, both those films completed production with him as director.

