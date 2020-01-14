January 14, 2020 at 11:28 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Khan to perform at MLK concert
Chaka Khan performs at ‘Let Freedom Ring’ Jan. 20 (photo courtesy Kennedy Center)

The “Let Freedom Ring Celebration” featuring Chaka Khan is Monday, Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F St., N.W.).

This is a free, ticketed musical tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan and the Let Freedom Ring Choir led by Rev. Nolan’s Williams Jr. Georgetown University will also present the 18th annual John Thompson Jr. Legacy of a Dream Award to Sandra Jackson, the executive director of House of Ruth, an organization providing housing and services to women and families in the D.C. area for over 40 years. 

Visit kennedy-center.org for more information on this special performance. 

